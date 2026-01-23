ETV Bharat / bharat

DMA Tableau To Celebrate Operation Sindoor; WB, Gujarat Floats To Showcase 'Vande Mataram' Legacy

An Indian Air Force Sukhoi fighter jet model on display during the media preview of tableaux for the Republic Day Parade 2026 at Rangshala Parade Ground in New Delhi on Thursday ( IANS )

New Delhi: The Department of Military Affairs' Republic Day tableau will showcase India's victory in Operation Sindoor last year and the jointness the three wings of the armed forces displayed during the decisive action.

The DMA tableau, which will roll down the Kartavya Path on January 26, will be divided into two parts.

"One side will feature lethal military weapons that proved crucial during the operation. The other side will depict the destruction of the infrastructure on the side of the adversary," a military official said on Thursday.

In response to the Pahalgam terror attack, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, carrying out air strikes on terrorist infrastructure in territories controlled by Pakistan. The strikes triggered four days of intense clashes that ended with an understanding on stopping the military actions on May 10 evening.

"We want to convey the message of our victory achieved through joint efforts. It was an 88-hour operation," the official told PTI.

Thirty tableaux -- 17 from various states and Union Territories, and 13 from ministries and services -- will roll down the Kartavya Path during the ceremonial event whose dominant theme this year is 150 years of 'Vande Mataram'.

A preview of the tableaux that would be part of the 77th Republic Day Parade here, was held by the defence ministry at the Rashtriya Rangshala Camp in Delhi Cantonment.

The broad theme of these tableaux are 'Swatantrata ka Mantra: Vande Mataram' and 'Samriddhi ka Mantra: Aatmanirbhar Bharat', showcasing a unique mix of 150 years of 'Vande Mataram' and the nation's rapid progress on the back of the growing self-reliance across sectors, dipped in its rich and vibrant cultural diversity, officials said.

West Bengal's chosen subject, in line with the overarching theme, is 'Bengal in the Freedom Movement of India'.

An artistic bust of 'Vande Mataram' composer Bankim Chandra Chatterjee graces the frontal portion of West Bengal's Republic Day tableau that also features sculptures of Rabindranath Tagore, Subhas Chandra Bose and freedom fighter Khudiram Bose facing the gallows.

The tableau of Gujarat portrays the legacy of the Tricolour from the time when it was inscribed with 'Vande Mataram', prepared by freedom fighter Bhikaji Cama, that was adopted by the Constituent Assembly ahead of Independence.

Cama, who was born in Gujarat's Navsari, is depicted on the front side of the state's float, holding the flag she designed.