D K Shivakumar Will Take Oath As Karnataka CM On June 3 At Lok Bhavan
The Congress party decided to keep the ceremony simple without a fanfare. Shivakumar will tour the state immediately after taking over as Chief Minister.
Published : May 30, 2026 at 5:29 PM IST
Bengaluru: It's official now. Congress leader D K Shivakumar will take the oath as Karnataka Chief Minister on June 3 at Lok Bhavan here.
Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) Working President G C Chandrashekhar told the media on Saturday that Shivakumar will take the oath as Chief Minister on June 3 at the Glass House of the Lok Bhavan in a simple ceremony without any fanfare. "The timing of the oath-taking ceremony will be communicated later," he added.
He said the decision was made to keep the oath-taking ceremony simple to avoid hardships for people already suffering due to increased petrol and diesel prices.
"Since Wednesday is a working day, we don't want people to face hardships (due to traffic jams). Congress workers from across the state wanted to attend the swearing-in ceremony in large numbers by hiring around 5000 buses. We said no to them keeping the fuel crisis in mind," Chandrashekhar said.
He also called upon Congress workers not to come to Bengaluru on June 3. "Because space is scarce at the Lok Bhavan, only MLAs and prominent party leaders will be allowed to attend the ceremony. After taking the oath, Shivakumar himself will tour all districts and meet Congress workers," he said.
To a question, Chandrashekhar said keeping the oath-taking ceremony simple is the party's direction, not Shivakumar's decision. "In fact, when we conveyed this to Shivakumar, he happily agreed," he said.
Shivakumar was elected as the leader of the Congress Legislature Party at the meeting in Vidhana Soudha. All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary Randeep Surjewala oversaw the proceedings of the CLP meeting.
In the CLP meeting, a one-line decision to elect Shivakumar as its leader was adopted. A letter to this effect, signed by all MLAs, will then be sent to the Karnataka Lok Bhavan to facilitate Shivakumar's invitation to form the next government.
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