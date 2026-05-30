ETV Bharat / bharat

D K Shivakumar Will Take Oath As Karnataka CM On June 3 At Lok Bhavan

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar greets during a press conference, as Congress leader Siddaramaiah resigned from the post of state Chief Minister, in Bengaluru, Thursday, May 28, 2026. ( Etv Bharat )

Bengaluru: It's official now. Congress leader D K Shivakumar will take the oath as Karnataka Chief Minister on June 3 at Lok Bhavan here.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) Working President G C Chandrashekhar told the media on Saturday that Shivakumar will take the oath as Chief Minister on June 3 at the Glass House of the Lok Bhavan in a simple ceremony without any fanfare. "The timing of the oath-taking ceremony will be communicated later," he added.

He said the decision was made to keep the oath-taking ceremony simple to avoid hardships for people already suffering due to increased petrol and diesel prices.

"Since Wednesday is a working day, we don't want people to face hardships (due to traffic jams). Congress workers from across the state wanted to attend the swearing-in ceremony in large numbers by hiring around 5000 buses. We said no to them keeping the fuel crisis in mind," Chandrashekhar said.