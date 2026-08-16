ETV Bharat / bharat

DJB Late Payment Surcharge Waiver Scheme Extended Till March Next Year

New Delhi: In a major relief for water consumers, the Delhi government has extended the DJB Late Payment Surcharge (LPSC) waiver scheme till March 2027, Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh said on Sunday. The waiver applies to both domestic and non-domestic consumers. Earlier, the deadline for availing the scheme was August 15.

Under the scheme so far, 5,27,514 consumers have benefited, with the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) waiving Rs 3,261 crore in LPSC. At the same time, the Board has collected Rs 815.84 crore in principal dues from domestic and non-domestic consumers, helping strengthen its finances.

"For a family, an old water bill can remain a worry for years. When LPSC keeps getting added, the amount becomes difficult to clear. We wanted to give people a genuine opportunity -- pay the principal amount and leave the burden of LPSC behind," Singh said.

"We are not asking people to pay more. We are asking people to pay what they actually owe. If the principal amount is paid, 100 per cent LPSC will be waived. This is real relief for consumers and a responsible way of strengthening the Jal Board's finances," the minister added.