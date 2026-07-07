ETV Bharat / bharat

DJ Remark: Calcutta HC Directs TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee To Submit Voice Sample

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday directed Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee to submit his voice sample and cooperate with the investigation into a case registered by the Bidhannagar Cyber Police over his alleged DJ remark during the West Bengal Assembly election campaign.

Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya orally observed that while the court had granted Banerjee protection from coercive action, he was required to fully cooperate with the investigation. During the hearing, Banerjee's counsel argued that the MP had already admitted that the voice in the video under investigation was his and questioned the need for a fresh voice sample.

Opposing the plea, the state’s Additional Advocate General Rajdeep Majumdar asked how the investigating officer could be certain without conducting a forensic test. Justice Bhattacharyya then remarked, "Cooperate with the investigation; the petitions from all parties will be heard later."

The case relates to alleged remarks made by Banerjee during the Assembly election campaign, following which a complaint was lodged at the Bidhannagar Cyber Police Station alleging inflammatory statements.