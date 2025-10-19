ETV Bharat / bharat

Diwali Safety: Plastic Surgeon Shares Dos And Don’ts For Lighting Firecrackers

Jaipur: As Diwali, the festival of lights and fireworks, approaches, doctors and safety experts urge people to celebrate responsibly. Every year, hundreds of firecracker-related accidents are reported across the country, turning moments of joy into distress. ETV Bharat spoke with Dr Malti Gupta, Rajasthan’s first female plastic surgeon, who shared key precautions to follow while celebrating Diwali.

Dr Malti Gupta says Diwali symbolises happiness, light, and togetherness. Lighting homes shows that even a small lamp can dispel darkness. Festivals are a time to meet friends and relatives, exchange gifts, and share joy. However, negligence can quickly dampen the spirit. The smoke and noise from firecrackers, along with heavy festive foods, can lead to several health issues.

Dos and Don'ts for a Safe Diwali

Dr Malti advises wearing cotton clothes, not silk, while lighting fireworks, as silk is highly flammable and sticks to the skin when burned, worsening injuries. Avoid loose clothing like the pallu of a sari or a dupatta corner.