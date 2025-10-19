Diwali Safety: Plastic Surgeon Shares Dos And Don’ts For Lighting Firecrackers
ETV Bharat spoke with Dr Malti Gupta, Rajasthan’s first female plastic surgeon, who shared key precautions to follow while celebrating Diwali.
Published : October 19, 2025 at 2:22 PM IST
Jaipur: As Diwali, the festival of lights and fireworks, approaches, doctors and safety experts urge people to celebrate responsibly. Every year, hundreds of firecracker-related accidents are reported across the country, turning moments of joy into distress. ETV Bharat spoke with Dr Malti Gupta, Rajasthan’s first female plastic surgeon, who shared key precautions to follow while celebrating Diwali.
Dr Malti Gupta says Diwali symbolises happiness, light, and togetherness. Lighting homes shows that even a small lamp can dispel darkness. Festivals are a time to meet friends and relatives, exchange gifts, and share joy. However, negligence can quickly dampen the spirit. The smoke and noise from firecrackers, along with heavy festive foods, can lead to several health issues.
Dos and Don'ts for a Safe Diwali
Dr Malti advises wearing cotton clothes, not silk, while lighting fireworks, as silk is highly flammable and sticks to the skin when burned, worsening injuries. Avoid loose clothing like the pallu of a sari or a dupatta corner.
- Always wear shoes while lighting firecrackers.
- Do not use hand sanitisers; Wash hands with soap and water instead.
- Firecrackers should always be lit in open spaces away from buildings, vehicles, or other flammable materials.
- Never light them indoors or in closed rooms.
- Children should never be allowed to light firecrackers alone -- an adult must always supervise.
- Keep a bucket of water and a mug or a portable fire extinguisher nearby while lighting crackers.
- Never carry firecrackers in your pocket, as they can ignite or explode any time.
- Use a candle to light them instead of matches.
In Case of Burns
Dr Malti Gupta said, "When someone’s clothes catch fire, first extinguish the flames by covering them with a woollen blanket or making the person roll on the ground. Then, rinse the burned area with clean water until the burning sensation subsides. Immediately remove flammable items such as rings or tight clothing. Do not apply ice, toothpaste, or ointments to burns. If the injury is severe, cover it with a clean, dry cloth and seek medical help immediately."
Dr Malti adds that children are especially enthusiastic about fireworks during Diwali, which can sometimes lead to unforeseen accidents. She emphasises staying cautious so that the festival of lights remains one of happiness and safety.
