ETV Bharat / bharat

Diwali Firecracker Smog Disrupts Flight Ops At Chennai Airport; 26 Flights Delayed, One Diverted To Bengaluru

Chennai: Flight services at Chennai International Airport were severely disrupted on Sunday evening amid Diwali celebrations in the city as thick smoke from firecrackers reduced runway visibility, consequently delaying 26 flights and forcing an IndiGo flight from Raipur to divert to Bengaluru.

While rainfall during the morning hours limited firecracker activity, celebrations picked up across Chennai and its suburbs after the rain stopped in the evening. The bursting of crackers continued in several areas even after 10 PM.

The situation was particularly concerning in residential areas surrounding Chennai airport at Meenambakkam, where non-stop bursting of firecrackers resulted in smoke accumulating near the runway, and reducing visibility and the landing and take-off of aircraft.

Anticipating possible visibility issues during Diwali, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) had taken precautionary measures at the airport's control room. Runway visibility was continuously monitored, and flight operations were permitted only when visibility conditions were considered safe.

11 Arriving Flights Delayed

As visibility deteriorated after 7 PM, incoming flights were unable to land immediately and circled in the sky while waiting for conditions to improve. A total of 11 flights arriving from Kolkata, Delhi, Pune, Sri Lanka, Bangkok, Thiruvananthapuram, Singapore, Raipur, Siliguri, Tiruchirappalli and Kuala Lumpur, were affected on Sunday evening.