Diwali Firecracker Smog Disrupts Flight Ops At Chennai Airport; 26 Flights Delayed, One Diverted To Bengaluru
Twenty six flights were affected due to poor visibility conditions, causing inconvenience to hundreds of passengers travelling to and from Chennai.
Published : November 9, 2026 at 10:01 AM IST
Chennai: Flight services at Chennai International Airport were severely disrupted on Sunday evening amid Diwali celebrations in the city as thick smoke from firecrackers reduced runway visibility, consequently delaying 26 flights and forcing an IndiGo flight from Raipur to divert to Bengaluru.
While rainfall during the morning hours limited firecracker activity, celebrations picked up across Chennai and its suburbs after the rain stopped in the evening. The bursting of crackers continued in several areas even after 10 PM.
The situation was particularly concerning in residential areas surrounding Chennai airport at Meenambakkam, where non-stop bursting of firecrackers resulted in smoke accumulating near the runway, and reducing visibility and the landing and take-off of aircraft.
Anticipating possible visibility issues during Diwali, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) had taken precautionary measures at the airport's control room. Runway visibility was continuously monitored, and flight operations were permitted only when visibility conditions were considered safe.
11 Arriving Flights Delayed
As visibility deteriorated after 7 PM, incoming flights were unable to land immediately and circled in the sky while waiting for conditions to improve. A total of 11 flights arriving from Kolkata, Delhi, Pune, Sri Lanka, Bangkok, Thiruvananthapuram, Singapore, Raipur, Siliguri, Tiruchirappalli and Kuala Lumpur, were affected on Sunday evening.
After visibility improved, 10 flights were able to land at Chennai airport. However, an IndiGo flight from Raipur carrying 156 passengers was diverted to Bengaluru after circling in the air for a prolonged period.
15 Departure Flights Delayed
The smog also affected outgoing flights. A total of 15 departures to destinations including Kolkata, Thiruvananthapuram, Delhi, Pune, Tiruchirappalli, Sri Lanka, Dubai, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Hong Kong and Abu Dhabi were delayed.
According to sources, Chennai airport had also witnessed flight disruptions during Diwali celebrations last year due to smoke from firecrackers. At that time, 15 flights, including seven arrivals and eight departures, were delayed. However, no flight was diverted to another airport.
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