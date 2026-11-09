Firecrackers Turn Diwali Tragic: 13 Dead In MP, Fire Accidents Claim 6 Lives In Rajasthan, TN, Delhi, Odisha; Dozens Injured Across States
At least 32 people, mostly children, were rushed to Government Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital in Hyderabad with eye injuries during firecracker mishaps on Diwali night.
Published : November 9, 2026 at 12:53 PM IST|
Updated : November 9, 2026 at 2:45 PM IST
New Delhi: Diwali celebrations were marred by several tragic incidents across the country, with fire accidents and firecracker-related incidents leaving several people dead and many injured. Madhya Pradesh witnessed three devastating fire accidents that claimed over a dozen lives, while a 10-year-old boy lost his life after a firecracker exploded in his hand in Delhi.
In Rajasthan's Pali, a Congress councillor and her husband died, while her brother suffered serious burns after fire broke out at a firecracker shop in Falna town. Similarly in Odisha's Cuttack, a minor boy died while his grandfather sustained critical injuries after fire broke out in their house in the wee hours today. Several other fire incidents and injuries were reported in Maharashtra, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.
13 Killed In Madhya Pradesh, Dozens Injured
Tragedy unfolded in Madhya Pradesh, where 12 members of two families were killed in separate house fires in Katni and Seoni districts on Diwali night. In another incident, an elderly person died in a fire incident in Ujjain.
At least six members of a family were killed after a fire broke out at the residence of bullion trader Kundan Soni in Chhapara town of Seoni district at around 3 AM. Four other family members, including two minors, were rescued and admitted to hospital. Ten people were reportedly present in the house when the fire broke out.
In Barhi town of Katni district, six members of a family died after a fire broke out in a three-storey building. The building housed a crockery shop on the ground floor, with the family living on the upper floors.
Read More: 13 Killed In 3 Fire Incidents Across Madhya Pradesh, Deceased Include Children And Infant
In Chhatarpur district, around 35 to 40 people reportedly sustained burn injuries while bursting firecrackers as part of Diwali celebrations.
According to doctors at the District Hospital, patients of different age groups, including children and elderly people, were brought in for treatment. Some were discharged after receiving first aid, while others were admitted for necessary treatment.
"During the Diwali festival, we have received a significant number of cases involving burns from gunpowder and firecrackers. The patients include individuals of various ages, from children to the elderly, and all are currently undergoing treatment. Some patients have been discharged after initial first aid was administered. So far, we have received approximately 35 to 40 patients," Dr Rajesh Mishra told ANI.
10-Year-Old Boy Dies In Delhi Accident
Amid Diwali celebrations In the national capital, a 10-year-old boy from Narela died after a firecracker exploded in his hand when he was bursting crackers. Citing police sources, ANI reported that the child sustained serious injuries in the explosion and was rushed to a hospital for treatment. However, he later succumbed to his injuries.
Police have launched an investigation to identify the type of firecracker that was used and determine the circumstances that led to the incident.
Read More: Delhi Chokes On Smog Morning After Diwali: Stark Gap As Aqi.in Shows 1,039 While Govt App Reads 368
In a separate incident, a fire broke out at a rubber factory in Narela Industrial Area on Sunday evening.
The Delhi Fire Services received an emergency call at around 8.33 PM, following which seven fire tenders were deployed. Firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control, and cooling operations were subsequently carried out. No casualties or injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.
32 People Suffer Eye Injuries In Hyderabad
In Hyderabad, at least 32 persons, mostly children, sought treatment at the Government Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital in Mehdipatnam for eye injuries caused by firecracker accidents.
While six patients were admitted to the hospital, the remaining 26 were given medication and advised to return for follow-up treatment.
Hospital RMO Dr Mohammad Ibrahim said to ANI that two of the patients were in critical condition and surgeries were being planned.
"Please make sure that children do not burst firecrackers in the absence of elders, because most of the cases coming in are of children," he urged.
AIMIM Nampally MLA Majid Hussain, who visited the hospital, said the number of cases have increased compared to last year. He also pointed out that several victims were pedestrians who were injured by flying debris from exploding firecrackers.
Blaze At Firecracker Shop In Rajasthan Kills Cong Councillor And Her Husband
Massive fire broke out at a firecracker shop in Falna town of Rajasthan's Pali district on Sunday night, killing Congress councillor Usha Poonamiya and her husband, Prakash Poonamiya. Her brother Gautam Chand Poonamiya, who suffered serious burn injuries, was rushed to Jodhpur for treatment.
According to sources, sparks from fireworks caused the blaze at the shop. As huge quantities of firecrackers were stored inside, the flames spread quickly to nearby shops, including a grocery and battery shop.
More than five fire tenders were rushed from Falna, Bali and Sadri. It took nearly six hours to bring the fire under control. The electricity supply in the area was also cut off as a safety measure.
Mumbai, Thane See Multiple Fire Mishaps
On Diwali night, several fire incidents were reported across Mumbai and neighbouring Thane, involving residential buildings, shops and huts.
In one incident, a fire broke out in two interconnected flats on the seventh floor of the Skyline Epitome building in Vidyavihar West. Five persons, including three women, were trapped in a nearby flat due to thick smoke and intense heat. They were later rescued safely by firefighters.
The blaze damaged electrical installations, furniture, doors, windows and other household belongings. No injuries were reported.
Another fire broke out at Haji Kasam Chawl in Mumbai's Dongri area, spreading across several shops and hutments.
In Thane, a fire was reported at the 17-storey Carlyle building in the Raheja Gardens complex on Sunday evening. Around 50 people were rescued from the building, while residents were moved to the terrace and designated refuge areas as a precaution. No injuries were reported.
A separate fire at Kamgar Stadium in Dadar West, involving wooden and bamboo materials, was brought under control within minutes.
In another incident at Aravali Hills Society in Thane's Kasarvadavali area, four persons sustained minor injuries after a fire broke out in the corridor on the seventh floor. Two others were rescued safely. The blaze was brought under control by around 1 AM.
Two Dead In Tamil Nadu, 430 Suffer Burn Injuries
At least two persons lost their lives due to burn injuries while 430 individuals were admitted as inpatients for burns in hospitals across Tamil Nadu during celebrations from November 7 to November 9.
According to a bulletin from the State Health Department on Monday, the fatalities comprised one male and a child under the age of 15.
There were 4,098 inpatient admissions across three categories -- 430 burn cases, 2,541 trauma cases, and 1,127 assault-related admissions. To manage the medical surge, a fleet of 1,283 ambulances remained on active duty as the 108 call centres received a staggering 39,634 calls during the period, PTI reported.
Read More: One Child Dead, 269 Treated For Burn Injuries In TN During Deepavali
6-Year-Old Boy Dies, Grandfather Critical In Cuttack House Fire
A six-year-old boy died while his grandfather (67) suffered serious injuries after a fire broke out at their house in the Hatipokhari area of Cuttack early Monday morning.
The two were sleeping in the same room when the fire broke out, leaving both of them trapped inside as the doors and windows were closed.
According to fire department officials, the fire was triggered by a late night fireworks. Situation worsended after the blaze spread quickly and three gas cylinders inside the house caught fire and exploded.
Receiving information, fire brigade teams rushed to the spot. Due to difficulty in reaching the house because of the narrow roads, the firefighters had to cut through an iron grill to rescue the grandfather and grandson. Both were rushed to Cuttack's SCB Medical College and Hospital. However, doctors declared the child dead. The grandfather was later shifted to a private hospital in Cuttack, where his condition remains critical.
Fire Incidents Reported Across Andhra
In Gannavaram town of Krishna district, a fire broke out at a home appliance store after sparks from firecrackers reportedly landed on wooden materials kept at the premises. Firefighters rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control.
In Amadalavalasa town of Srikakulam district, a skyrocket reportedly landed on an oil warehouse, triggering a fire following an electrical short circuit. Local residents alerted the fire department after noticing smoke and flames. Firefighters subsequently brought the situation under control.
Another major fire broke out at Srinivasa two-wheeler showroom in Ganganammapeta, Tenali, at around 8.30 PM on Sunday. Receiving information, fire department personnel rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control. While the exact reason is yet to be ascertained, a short circuit is suspected to have triggered the fire.
Four two-wheelers were completely gutted in the incident. Showroom owner, Sudhakar Raju, said the full extent of the losses is yet to be assessed.
In another incident in Koduru town of Krishna district, a house caught fire following a gas cylinder explosion in the wee hours today. No casualties were reported as nobody was present inside the house at the time.
Also Read: Congress Councillor, Her Husband Charred To Death After Diwali Firecrackers Trigger Blaze In Rajasthan's Pali