ETV Bharat / bharat

Firecrackers Turn Diwali Tragic: 13 Dead In MP, Fire Accidents Claim 6 Lives In Rajasthan, TN, Delhi, Odisha; Dozens Injured Across States

A view of the damaged wall after an explosion occurred at a firecracker warehouse at Badli, in Nagaur ( Representational Image/ANI )

New Delhi: Diwali celebrations were marred by several tragic incidents across the country, with fire accidents and firecracker-related incidents leaving several people dead and many injured. Madhya Pradesh witnessed three devastating fire accidents that claimed over a dozen lives, while a 10-year-old boy lost his life after a firecracker exploded in his hand in Delhi.

In Rajasthan's Pali, a Congress councillor and her husband died, while her brother suffered serious burns after fire broke out at a firecracker shop in Falna town. Similarly in Odisha's Cuttack, a minor boy died while his grandfather sustained critical injuries after fire broke out in their house in the wee hours today. Several other fire incidents and injuries were reported in Maharashtra, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

13 Killed In Madhya Pradesh, Dozens Injured

Tragedy unfolded in Madhya Pradesh, where 12 members of two families were killed in separate house fires in Katni and Seoni districts on Diwali night. In another incident, an elderly person died in a fire incident in Ujjain.

Blaze kills several people in Madhya Pradesh (ETV Bharat)

At least six members of a family were killed after a fire broke out at the residence of bullion trader Kundan Soni in Chhapara town of Seoni district at around 3 AM. Four other family members, including two minors, were rescued and admitted to hospital. Ten people were reportedly present in the house when the fire broke out.

In Barhi town of Katni district, six members of a family died after a fire broke out in a three-storey building. The building housed a crockery shop on the ground floor, with the family living on the upper floors.

Read More: 13 Killed In 3 Fire Incidents Across Madhya Pradesh, Deceased Include Children And Infant

In Chhatarpur district, around 35 to 40 people reportedly sustained burn injuries while bursting firecrackers as part of Diwali celebrations.

According to doctors at the District Hospital, patients of different age groups, including children and elderly people, were brought in for treatment. Some were discharged after receiving first aid, while others were admitted for necessary treatment.

"During the Diwali festival, we have received a significant number of cases involving burns from gunpowder and firecrackers. The patients include individuals of various ages, from children to the elderly, and all are currently undergoing treatment. Some patients have been discharged after initial first aid was administered. So far, we have received approximately 35 to 40 patients," Dr Rajesh Mishra told ANI.

10-Year-Old Boy Dies In Delhi Accident

Amid Diwali celebrations In the national capital, a 10-year-old boy from Narela died after a firecracker exploded in his hand when he was bursting crackers. Citing police sources, ANI reported that the child sustained serious injuries in the explosion and was rushed to a hospital for treatment. However, he later succumbed to his injuries.

214 fire calls received in Delhi on the day of Diwali (Source- Delhi Fire Services)

Police have launched an investigation to identify the type of firecracker that was used and determine the circumstances that led to the incident.

Read More: Delhi Chokes On Smog Morning After Diwali: Stark Gap As Aqi.in Shows 1,039 While Govt App Reads 368

In a separate incident, a fire broke out at a rubber factory in Narela Industrial Area on Sunday evening.

The Delhi Fire Services received an emergency call at around 8.33 PM, following which seven fire tenders were deployed. Firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control, and cooling operations were subsequently carried out. No casualties or injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

No of calls Vs type of calls received on Diwali 2026 in Delhi (Source- Delhi Fire Services)

32 People Suffer Eye Injuries In Hyderabad

In Hyderabad, at least 32 persons, mostly children, sought treatment at the Government Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital in Mehdipatnam for eye injuries caused by firecracker accidents.

While six patients were admitted to the hospital, the remaining 26 were given medication and advised to return for follow-up treatment.

Hospital RMO Dr Mohammad Ibrahim said to ANI that two of the patients were in critical condition and surgeries were being planned.

"Please make sure that children do not burst firecrackers in the absence of elders, because most of the cases coming in are of children," he urged.

AIMIM Nampally MLA Majid Hussain, who visited the hospital, said the number of cases have increased compared to last year. He also pointed out that several victims were pedestrians who were injured by flying debris from exploding firecrackers.

Blaze At Firecracker Shop In Rajasthan Kills Cong Councillor And Her Husband

Massive fire broke out at a firecracker shop in Falna town of Rajasthan's Pali district on Sunday night, killing Congress councillor Usha Poonamiya and her husband, Prakash Poonamiya. Her brother Gautam Chand Poonamiya, who suffered serious burn injuries, was rushed to Jodhpur for treatment.

Massive blaze at a firecracker shop in Pali (ETV Bharat)

According to sources, sparks from fireworks caused the blaze at the shop. As huge quantities of firecrackers were stored inside, the flames spread quickly to nearby shops, including a grocery and battery shop.

More than five fire tenders were rushed from Falna, Bali and Sadri. It took nearly six hours to bring the fire under control. The electricity supply in the area was also cut off as a safety measure.