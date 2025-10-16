ETV Bharat / bharat

Diwali And Chhath Travel Chaos: Northern Railway GM Unveils Solutions To Ticket Shortage

Northern Railway is running 23 additional trains, totalling 4,700 trips, to accommodate the increased demand.

Diwali And Chhath Travel Chaos: Northern Railway GM Unveils Solutions To Ticket Shortage
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 16, 2025 at 1:30 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

New Delhi: Ahead of Diwali and Chhath festivals, a rush of passengers surged tremendously across North India, particularly in Delhi. The situation led to many challenges and fears, as many are finding train tickets unavailable. The website and mobile app of Indian Railways also display a “regret” message, raising concerns as several trains continue to operate despite the booking suspension.

In response to complaints, Northern Railway General Manager (GM) Ashok Verma clarified that the Railways is operating a record number of additional trains this festive season. “We are running 23 additional trains, totalling 4,700 trips, to accommodate the increased demand. These additional services began over a month ago, ensuring passengers can reach their homes ahead of the festivals,” Verma said.

Diwali And Chhath Travel Chaos: Northern Railway GM Unveils Solutions To Ticket Shortage
Northern Railway General Manager (GM) Ashok Verma addressing a press conference (ETV Bharat)

To further ease congestion, Northern Railway has added coaches to regular trains, generating around 7,700 additional seats daily, he said. “This move has helped alleviate pressure on trains and manage passenger numbers more effectively,” the GM added.

Verma also put criticism over the unavailability of seats in the reservation system to rest, saying, “The number of general class coaches has been increased on most trains this year to facilitate unreserved travel. However, these general class seats do not appear in the online reservation system, leading many passengers to mistakenly believe there are no available seats.”

In an effort to manage waiting tickets more efficiently, the Railways has reduced the waiting ticket limit from 50-75% of total seats to just 25%. “This change is designed to allow more passengers to secure confirmed reserved seats,” Verma said

Approximately 50,000 seats are being made available daily in general class coaches. Passengers without confirmed tickets can still travel by purchasing a general ticket, provided they arrive at the station on time, he added.

Verma also advised passengers to travel with minimal luggage and avoid prohibited items to ensure safety and convenience. “People should plan their travel and items to be taken in advance so that they arrive early and secure seats,” he said.

Read More

  1. Alarm Chain Pulling Incidents Raise Concerns For Travellers' Safety, Delay In Train Operation
  2. Railways To Integrate Homegrown Mappls Platform For Smarter Operations
  3. Northern Railways Adds Extra Coaches In Trains To Manage Festival Rush

TAGGED:

INDIAN RAILWAYS
CHHATH PUJA TRAVEL
NORTHERN RAILWAY
DIWALI RUSH

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Kashmiri Youth Turn GTA Into ‘Halal’ Reel Series: No Guns, Just Bread Runs And Family Chores

ETV Bharat Impact: Odisha's 'Tree Man' Gets New Home After 40 Years Of Green Mission, Thanks To Hyderabad-Based Trust

Giving Dignity To Dead: Karnataka Woman Living In Crematorium Has Cremated Over 4000 Bodies In A Decade

Back To School | Cracking The Code Of Lightning & Thunderstorms: Facts We Hold, Forecasts We Can't Make

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.