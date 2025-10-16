ETV Bharat / bharat

Diwali And Chhath Travel Chaos: Northern Railway GM Unveils Solutions To Ticket Shortage

New Delhi: Ahead of Diwali and Chhath festivals, a rush of passengers surged tremendously across North India, particularly in Delhi. The situation led to many challenges and fears, as many are finding train tickets unavailable. The website and mobile app of Indian Railways also display a “regret” message, raising concerns as several trains continue to operate despite the booking suspension.

In response to complaints, Northern Railway General Manager (GM) Ashok Verma clarified that the Railways is operating a record number of additional trains this festive season. “We are running 23 additional trains, totalling 4,700 trips, to accommodate the increased demand. These additional services began over a month ago, ensuring passengers can reach their homes ahead of the festivals,” Verma said.

Northern Railway General Manager (GM) Ashok Verma addressing a press conference (ETV Bharat)

To further ease congestion, Northern Railway has added coaches to regular trains, generating around 7,700 additional seats daily, he said. “This move has helped alleviate pressure on trains and manage passenger numbers more effectively,” the GM added.