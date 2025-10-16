Diwali And Chhath Travel Chaos: Northern Railway GM Unveils Solutions To Ticket Shortage
Northern Railway is running 23 additional trains, totalling 4,700 trips, to accommodate the increased demand.
Published : October 16, 2025 at 1:30 PM IST
New Delhi: Ahead of Diwali and Chhath festivals, a rush of passengers surged tremendously across North India, particularly in Delhi. The situation led to many challenges and fears, as many are finding train tickets unavailable. The website and mobile app of Indian Railways also display a “regret” message, raising concerns as several trains continue to operate despite the booking suspension.
In response to complaints, Northern Railway General Manager (GM) Ashok Verma clarified that the Railways is operating a record number of additional trains this festive season. “We are running 23 additional trains, totalling 4,700 trips, to accommodate the increased demand. These additional services began over a month ago, ensuring passengers can reach their homes ahead of the festivals,” Verma said.
To further ease congestion, Northern Railway has added coaches to regular trains, generating around 7,700 additional seats daily, he said. “This move has helped alleviate pressure on trains and manage passenger numbers more effectively,” the GM added.
Verma also put criticism over the unavailability of seats in the reservation system to rest, saying, “The number of general class coaches has been increased on most trains this year to facilitate unreserved travel. However, these general class seats do not appear in the online reservation system, leading many passengers to mistakenly believe there are no available seats.”
In an effort to manage waiting tickets more efficiently, the Railways has reduced the waiting ticket limit from 50-75% of total seats to just 25%. “This change is designed to allow more passengers to secure confirmed reserved seats,” Verma said
Approximately 50,000 seats are being made available daily in general class coaches. Passengers without confirmed tickets can still travel by purchasing a general ticket, provided they arrive at the station on time, he added.
Verma also advised passengers to travel with minimal luggage and avoid prohibited items to ensure safety and convenience. “People should plan their travel and items to be taken in advance so that they arrive early and secure seats,” he said.
