Diwali 2025: PM Modi Calls On President Murmu, Shares Greetings
Published : October 20, 2025 at 6:41 PM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan and shared Diwali greetings.
The president's office shared pictures of the meeting in a post on X. "Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan and shared Diwali greetings," it said.
Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan and shared Diwali greetings. pic.twitter.com/6168L8WtDh— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 20, 2025
Earlier in the day, former president Ram Nath Kovind and his family called on Murmu and exchanged Diwali greetings.
"Chief Minister of Delhi, Smt Rekha Gupta called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan and shared Diwali greetings," the president's office said in another post and shared a picture of the meeting.
Earlier today, the Prime Minister celebrated Diwali with naval personnel onboard aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, which he described as a towering symbol of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.
Modi arrived in Panaji on Sunday evening and boarded the home-built aircraft carrier off the coast of Goa. Sunday evening was spent watching air exercises onboard the aircraft carrier, being part of a cultural evening and partaking in Bara Khana with the Navy personnel.
While onboard INS Vikrant, the prime minister went to the Flightdeck, surrounded by MiG 29K fighter aircraft. On Monday morning, Modi joined a yoga session on the deck of INS Vikrant and also witnessed a spectacular steampast of warships and flypast by aircraft.
The warships which took part in today’s Steampast included INS Vikrant (the review platform), INS Vikramaditya (where I had been ten years ago for the Combined Commanders' Conference), INS Surat (which was commissioned earlier this year in Mumbai), INS Mormugao, INS Chennai… pic.twitter.com/qKqwMn3vI7— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 20, 2025
He delivered an inspiring address to the Navy personnel and also gave them sweets. "INS Vikrant is not just a warship. It is a testimony to 21st-century India's hard work, talent, impact and commitment," Modi said.
He added that the name Brahmos strikes fear in some minds and now many countries are keen to buy these missiles.
"Last night spent onboard INS Vikrant is hard to put into words. I saw the immense energy and enthusiasm you all were filled with. When I saw you singing patriotic songs yesterday, and the way you described Operation Sindoor in your songs, no words can ever fully convey the experience that a jawan feels standing on a battlefield," Modi said.
"My Diwali has been special as it was spent amongst you," he said.
INS विक्रांत भारतवर्ष का गौरव है!— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 20, 2025
यह स्वदेशी टेक्नोलॉजी से बना हुआ भारत का सबसे बड़ा युद्धपोत है। मुझे वह कार्यक्रम याद है, जब इसे कोच्चि में नौसेना के बेड़े में शामिल किया गया था। आज दीपावली के पावन अवसर पर यहां आकर गौरवान्वित हूं। pic.twitter.com/v54GygoHE5
INS Vikrant, India's first home-built aircraft carrier, was commissioned in 2022 to strengthen the country's naval presence.
Described as a city on the move, INS Vikrant is the largest warship to be built in India and also India's second operational aircraft carrier after INS Vikramaditya, which was built on a Russian platform.
The prime minister witnessed the naval might of the western fleet on full display as warships took part in the steampast. The warships that were part of the steampast included INS Vikrant, INS Vikramaditya, INS Surat, INS Mormugao, INS Chennai, INS Imphal, INS Kolkata, INS Tushil, INS Tabar, INS Teg, INS Betwa, INS Deepak, and INS Aditya.
The Flypast at INS Vikrant included the Chetak with flag and navy ensign, MH 60 R, Seaking, Kamov 31, Dornier, P8I and MiG 29K. pic.twitter.com/sm8bLD4dJk— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 20, 2025
The aircraft that took part in the flypast included Chetak, with flag and naval ensign, MH 60 R, Seaking, Kamov 31, Dornier, P8I, and MiG 29K. The prime minister has been celebrating Diwali with the armed forces since 2014.
