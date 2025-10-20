ETV Bharat / bharat

Diwali 2025: PM Modi Calls On President Murmu, Shares Greetings

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan and shared Diwali greetings.

The president's office shared pictures of the meeting in a post on X. "Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan and shared Diwali greetings," it said.

Earlier in the day, former president Ram Nath Kovind and his family called on Murmu and exchanged Diwali greetings.

"Chief Minister of Delhi, Smt Rekha Gupta called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan and shared Diwali greetings," the president's office said in another post and shared a picture of the meeting.

Earlier today, the Prime Minister celebrated Diwali with naval personnel onboard aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, which he described as a towering symbol of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

Modi arrived in Panaji on Sunday evening and boarded the home-built aircraft carrier off the coast of Goa. Sunday evening was spent watching air exercises onboard the aircraft carrier, being part of a cultural evening and partaking in Bara Khana with the Navy personnel.

While onboard INS Vikrant, the prime minister went to the Flightdeck, surrounded by MiG 29K fighter aircraft. On Monday morning, Modi joined a yoga session on the deck of INS Vikrant and also witnessed a spectacular steampast of warships and flypast by aircraft.