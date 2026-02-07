ETV Bharat / bharat

Divine East Temple Tour: Everything About Spiritual Journey On New Bharat Gaurav Train

New Delhi: Travellers and devotees can now embark on an unforgettable spiritual and cultural journey as the Indian Railways launches the 10-day Divine East Temple Tour aboard the Bharat Gaurav tourist train.

Starting on March 9, the tour promises to offer a seamless and comfortable way to explore some of the most revered pilgrimage destinations and culturally rich heritage sites across Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Odisha, and Jharkhand, blending devotion, history, and immersive travel into one enriching experience.

The tourists will get an opportunity to visit Varanasi, Kolkata, Gangasagar, Puri, Bhubaneswar, Konark, Chilika and Baidyanath Dham (Jyotirlinga) during these 10 days, after the train departs from Delhi Safdarjung Railway Station on March 9.

The prominent heritage sites, temples and beaches, along with a holy dip at Gangasagar, are the key attractions of this tour. The train will accommodate 150 tourists in three different categories: AC I, II and III, along with two restaurant cars, which are a major attraction of this train.

Journey offers devotees and travellers a unique opportunity to visit some of the most revered pilgrimage destinations along with culturally rich heritage sites across Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand, Varanasi, Kolkata, Gangasagar, Puri, Bhubaneswar, Konark, Chilika and Baidyanath Dham before returning to Delhi, the railway officials said.

Sachin Kumar, a travel enthusiast who works in the medical field, told ETV Bharat that such tourist trains help explore unique places and temples comfortably. “This time, I am planning the trip with my family, and once everything is finalised, I will purchase the tickets for the tour,” he said.

Prasanjit Ghosh, an MNC employee, said that it was a great initiative to promote tourism by making travel easier and more enjoyable for tourists. “Many elderly travellers prefer not to visit distant destinations alone. This train offers them a safe, comfortable, and group-based opportunity to explore temple sites,” he said.

Temples and heritage sites

The significant sites that will be toured are Kashi Vishwanath Temple (Jyotirlinga) and Ganga Aarti at Varanasi, followed by a visit to the cultural capital of India, Kolkata, covering landmarks such as Victoria Memorial and other city attractions and significant temples like Kali Ghat (Shakti Peeth) and Dakshineshwar Kali Mandir.

A day excursion to the sacred shores of Gangasagar, including a holy dip at the Sagar Sangam and darshan at Kapil Muni Temple, is the main attraction of this tour.

The journey continues to Puri, offering darshan at the revered Shri Jagannath Temple, along with a tour of the comprehensive Odisha circuit, including Bhubaneswar, Dhauli Shanti Stupa, Udayagiri and Khandagiri Caves, and Konark Sun Temple (UNESCO World Heritage Site).