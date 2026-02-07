Divine East Temple Tour: Everything About Spiritual Journey On New Bharat Gaurav Train
SUMMARY: The train will accommodate 150 tourists in three different categories, AC I, II and III, along with two restaurant cars.
February 7, 2026
New Delhi: Travellers and devotees can now embark on an unforgettable spiritual and cultural journey as the Indian Railways launches the 10-day Divine East Temple Tour aboard the Bharat Gaurav tourist train.
Starting on March 9, the tour promises to offer a seamless and comfortable way to explore some of the most revered pilgrimage destinations and culturally rich heritage sites across Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Odisha, and Jharkhand, blending devotion, history, and immersive travel into one enriching experience.
The tourists will get an opportunity to visit Varanasi, Kolkata, Gangasagar, Puri, Bhubaneswar, Konark, Chilika and Baidyanath Dham (Jyotirlinga) during these 10 days, after the train departs from Delhi Safdarjung Railway Station on March 9.
The prominent heritage sites, temples and beaches, along with a holy dip at Gangasagar, are the key attractions of this tour. The train will accommodate 150 tourists in three different categories: AC I, II and III, along with two restaurant cars, which are a major attraction of this train.
Sachin Kumar, a travel enthusiast who works in the medical field, told ETV Bharat that such tourist trains help explore unique places and temples comfortably. “This time, I am planning the trip with my family, and once everything is finalised, I will purchase the tickets for the tour,” he said.
Prasanjit Ghosh, an MNC employee, said that it was a great initiative to promote tourism by making travel easier and more enjoyable for tourists. “Many elderly travellers prefer not to visit distant destinations alone. This train offers them a safe, comfortable, and group-based opportunity to explore temple sites,” he said.
Temples and heritage sites
The significant sites that will be toured are Kashi Vishwanath Temple (Jyotirlinga) and Ganga Aarti at Varanasi, followed by a visit to the cultural capital of India, Kolkata, covering landmarks such as Victoria Memorial and other city attractions and significant temples like Kali Ghat (Shakti Peeth) and Dakshineshwar Kali Mandir.
A day excursion to the sacred shores of Gangasagar, including a holy dip at the Sagar Sangam and darshan at Kapil Muni Temple, is the main attraction of this tour.
The journey continues to Puri, offering darshan at the revered Shri Jagannath Temple, along with a tour of the comprehensive Odisha circuit, including Bhubaneswar, Dhauli Shanti Stupa, Udayagiri and Khandagiri Caves, and Konark Sun Temple (UNESCO World Heritage Site).
The final spiritual destination of the tour is Baidyanath Dham (Deoghar), one of the twelve Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva.
The journey will start from Delhi Safdarjung on March 9 and return on March 18.
Train category, cost and facilities
The special train tour costs Rs 106,940 per person for 1 AC class, Rs 98,925 for 2 AC and Rs 79,285 for 3 AC class. The package price covers the train journey in AC classes, accommodation in AC hotels, all meals (veg only), all transfers and sightseeing in AC vehicles, and travel insurance and services.
Bookings for the Divine East Temple Tour are open on IRCTC’s tourism portal and through authorised IRCTC tourism offices across the country, where tourists can visit and book their tour tickets.
The tourist train is equipped with modern amenities such as well-appointed cabins in the AC III, AC II and AC I categories, onboard restaurants serving hygienic vegetarian meals, enhanced safety and security features and dedicated tour managers.
In November 2021, the Railways introduced the Bharat Gaurav Trains Policy to promote theme-based tourist circuit trains, offering travellers a unique way to discover India’s rich cultural heritage and iconic historical destinations.
Designed for both Indian and international tourists, these curated journeys celebrate the diversity of the country through immersive travel experiences. Under this policy, service providers enjoy the flexibility to design tour themes and itineraries based on market demand and commercial viability, covering destinations across the country.
Since the launch of the BGT scheme, travellers have been offered thoughtfully curated rail journeys through partnerships with 22 service providers across 11 zones of Indian Railways. At present, 12 Bharat Gaurav train rakes are in operation, managed by reputed organisations.
Highlighting the strong enthusiasm for these theme-based rail tours, a total of 590 Bharat Gaurav Train journeys have been operated up to November 30 last year, enabling over 3.62 lakh tourists to comfortably explore a diverse mix of spiritual, cultural, and heritage destinations across 24 states and union territories, making rail travel a memorable way to experience India’s vast tourism landscape.
