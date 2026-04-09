'Dividing The Society, Affect Negatively Hinduism': SC On Exclusion From Temples During Sabarimala Hearing
The judges cautioned against practices that restrict access to places of worship on denominational grounds and orally observed that it would be dividing society.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : April 9, 2026 at 7:15 PM IST
New Delhi: Two Supreme Court judges on Thursday, while hearing questions arising out of Sabarimala review petitions, cautioned against practices that restrict access to places of worship on denominational grounds and orally observed that it would be "dividing the society".
One of the judges orally observed that Hinduism's inclusive spirit must not be undermined by exclusionary traditions, saying, "it will affect Hinduism negatively, and everybody must have access to every temple and mutt".
A nine-judge Constitution bench made oral observations while hearing petitions related to discrimination against women at religious places, including the Sabarimala Temple in Kerala, and on the ambit and scope of religious freedom practised by multiple faiths.
The bench comprises Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices B V Nagarathna, M M Sundresh, Ahsanuddin Amanullah, Aravind Kumar, Augustine George Masih, Prasanna B Varale, R Mahadevan, and Joymalya Bagchi. Senior advocate CS Vaidyanathan represented the Nair Service Society, Ayyappa Seva Samajam, Kerala Kshetra Samrakshana Samiti, and others.
Citing a judgment, Vaidyanathan submitted that even the court cannot go into whether it is an essential part of religion or not because the state is prohibited.
"Secular authority of the state is prohibited from going into whether it is an essential part of religion…this is the belief of the community, this is observed by the learned judge…judge is bound to accept that belief, it is not for him to sit in judgement on that belief. He has no right to interfere with the conscience of a donor, who makes a gift, etc.," submitted Vaidyanathan.
"These observations afford an indication of the measure of protection that is given by Article 26 (b)…," he added.
At this juncture, Justice Nagarathna said, "There is one apprehension, keep aside the controversy in Sabarimala. If you say this right of entry in the context of Venkataramana Devaru, where they said anybody other than Gowda Saraswath Brahmin is excluded. It will affect Hinduism negatively. Everybody must have access, regardless of the controversy in Sabarimala. Everybody must have access to every temple and mutt."
"But, if you say it is a practice, it is a matter of religion. Only my denomination must attend my temple, and no one else. That is not good for Hinduism. Keep that in mind," said Justice Nagarathna.
Justice Kumar said, "You will be dividing the society…". Justice Nagarathna agreed with Justice Kumar's observation, and added, "let the religion not be adversely affected".
It was argued before the bench that there are private temples, and if they want to have it only for a denomination, they can't seek funds either from the state or from private donors, or from the public, because they are not dependent on footfall from others.
Justice Nagarathna said that would be counterproductive for that denomination. Vaidyanathan replied that it is a matter for them to decide, and the apex court would have to look at whether it is contrary to public order, morality, and health?
Justice Nagarthna observed, "Keep aside Sabarimala controversy. Generally, if you say only persons of Gowda Saraswath must come to this, followers of Kanchi mutt must go to Kanchi, followers of Kanchi mutt should not go to Sringeri. Followers of Sringeri… see, the greater the people go here and there, the strength…access to temples."
Vaidyanathan said ordinarily that is the reality and that is why it cannot happen, and he is conscious of it, and this is a matter which should be taken note of by every denomination and then take a decision.
Justice Nagarathna observed that the state can step in under Article 25(2)(b) to ensure access to the temple for all sections. Justice Kumar, referring to senior counsel's argument that Article 26(b) supersedes Article 25(2)(b), added, "That is why we said, don't pitch it too high."
Centre to SC: Sabarimala judgement proceeds on the assumption that men are superior
The Centre backed the restriction on the entry of women of menstruating age into Kerala’s Sabarimala temple, saying that the top court’s 2018 judgement proceeds on the assumption that men are superior and women are on a lower pedestal.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, contended that he filed a written submission and gave instances where men are not allowed in temples.
"It is a Devi Bhagwati temple; there are certain faiths and beliefs attached. There is one temple in Kerala, I read it, where men will go dressed as women. They go to a beauty parlour and female family members help them dress in a saree. So, it is not a question of male-centric or female-centric religious beliefs. In the present case, it happens to be woman-centric," said Mehta.
The hearing in the matter will continue on April 14.
Background
In September 2018, a five-judge Constitution bench, by a 4:1 majority verdict, had lifted the ban that prevented women between the age of 10 and 50 from entering the Ayyappa shrine at Sabarimala and held that the centuries-old Hindu religious practice was illegal and unconstitutional.
In November 2019, another five-judge bench headed by the then CJI Ranjan Gogoi, by a majority of 3:2, referred the issue of discrimination against women at various places of worship to a larger bench.
In May 2020, another bench held that its five-judge bench had the power to refer the questions of law to a larger bench for adjudication while exercising its limited power under review jurisdiction in the Sabarimala temple entry case.
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