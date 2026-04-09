ETV Bharat / bharat

'Dividing The Society, Affect Negatively Hinduism': SC On Exclusion From Temples During Sabarimala Hearing

New Delhi: Two Supreme Court judges on Thursday, while hearing questions arising out of Sabarimala review petitions, cautioned against practices that restrict access to places of worship on denominational grounds and orally observed that it would be "dividing the society".

One of the judges orally observed that Hinduism's inclusive spirit must not be undermined by exclusionary traditions, saying, "it will affect Hinduism negatively, and everybody must have access to every temple and mutt".

A nine-judge Constitution bench made oral observations while hearing petitions related to discrimination against women at religious places, including the Sabarimala Temple in Kerala, and on the ambit and scope of religious freedom practised by multiple faiths.

The bench comprises Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices B V Nagarathna, M M Sundresh, Ahsanuddin Amanullah, Aravind Kumar, Augustine George Masih, Prasanna B Varale, R Mahadevan, and Joymalya Bagchi. Senior advocate CS Vaidyanathan represented the Nair Service Society, Ayyappa Seva Samajam, Kerala Kshetra Samrakshana Samiti, and others.

Citing a judgment, Vaidyanathan submitted that even the court cannot go into whether it is an essential part of religion or not because the state is prohibited.

"Secular authority of the state is prohibited from going into whether it is an essential part of religion…this is the belief of the community, this is observed by the learned judge…judge is bound to accept that belief, it is not for him to sit in judgement on that belief. He has no right to interfere with the conscience of a donor, who makes a gift, etc.," submitted Vaidyanathan.

"These observations afford an indication of the measure of protection that is given by Article 26 (b)…," he added.

At this juncture, Justice Nagarathna said, "There is one apprehension, keep aside the controversy in Sabarimala. If you say this right of entry in the context of Venkataramana Devaru, where they said anybody other than Gowda Saraswath Brahmin is excluded. It will affect Hinduism negatively. Everybody must have access, regardless of the controversy in Sabarimala. Everybody must have access to every temple and mutt."

"But, if you say it is a practice, it is a matter of religion. Only my denomination must attend my temple, and no one else. That is not good for Hinduism. Keep that in mind," said Justice Nagarathna.

Justice Kumar said, "You will be dividing the society…". Justice Nagarathna agreed with Justice Kumar's observation, and added, "let the religion not be adversely affected".

It was argued before the bench that there are private temples, and if they want to have it only for a denomination, they can't seek funds either from the state or from private donors, or from the public, because they are not dependent on footfall from others.

Justice Nagarathna said that would be counterproductive for that denomination. Vaidyanathan replied that it is a matter for them to decide, and the apex court would have to look at whether it is contrary to public order, morality, and health?