ETV Bharat / bharat

Divided By Parties, United By Farming: Kashmir Legislators Join Farmers In Symbolic Protest Against Land Eviction

Srinagar: In a rare show of strength, political leaders across party lines have joined farmers in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district protesting against their eviction from paddy land which they have been farming for decades after the administration claimed it to be state land.

Hundreds of farmers were evicted on Friday (June 5) from Dangerpora, Goripora, Padgampora, Wandekhpora and Hajibal villages in the south Kashmir district by the revenue authorities from the paddy land amid the paddy sowing season. Following the eviction, the farmers had stopped sowing paddy in the land, even though they protested on Saturday in front of the Additional Deputy Commissioner’s office in Awanipora.

Farmers from these villages said that more than 2100 kanals of land have been cultivated by them for the last six decades, but on Friday the revenue authorities abruptly stopped them from cultivation.

Opposition PDP MLA Waheed Para joined the farmers and sowed paddy plants with them as a token of protest. “Farmers in Padgampora and Dangerpora are being stopped from cultivating nearly 1,000 kanals of land they have farmed for years. Today, we joined them in sowing paddy on these very fields. Land that feeds families cannot be fenced off by bulldozers,” Para said.

Para said that he joined the farmers so that they would feel encouraged and resume sowing in the land. The PDP MLA took a potshot at the Jammu and Kashmir elected government headed by CM Omar Abdullah for 'ditching' the farmers.