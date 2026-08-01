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'Divide And Rule Won't Work In 2026': Gen Z Student Slams BJP's 'Babur Ki Virasat' Jibe Over Protest Video

Supporters of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) participate in a protest against Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination irregularities at Shivaji Park in Mumbai, Maharashtra ( IANS )

New Delhi: A young student from Maharashtra part of the recent Cockroach Janta Party led protests has hit back at the Bharatiya Janata Party accusing her of 'dancing on Babur's heritage'. In a social media post, the Chhattisgarh unit of the BJP on July 29 shared a video of Gen Z protesters dancing and making a reel during a student protest against the NEET-UG paper leak. The saffron party shared a parallel video featuring a student apparently from Chhattisgarh receiving an award from President Droupadi Murmu. “Which mindset Gen Z will you choose?,” the party captioned the post.