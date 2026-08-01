'Divide And Rule Won't Work In 2026': Gen Z Student Slams BJP's 'Babur Ki Virasat' Jibe Over Protest Video
The student Urwashi Palandurkar took a sarcastic jibe at the BJP's Chhattisgarh unit accusing her of dancing 'on Babur's heritage'.
Published : August 1, 2026 at 6:46 PM IST
New Delhi: A young student from Maharashtra part of the recent Cockroach Janta Party led protests has hit back at the Bharatiya Janata Party accusing her of 'dancing on Babur's heritage'.
In a social media post, the Chhattisgarh unit of the BJP on July 29 shared a video of Gen Z protesters dancing and making a reel during a student protest against the NEET-UG paper leak. The saffron party shared a parallel video featuring a student apparently from Chhattisgarh receiving an award from President Droupadi Murmu.
“Which mindset Gen Z will you choose?,” the party captioned the post.
कौन सी सोच वाले Gen Z चुनेंगे आप? pic.twitter.com/AXi8zHyrO8— BJP Chhattisgarh (@BJP4CGState) July 29, 2026
Mumbai-based content creator, Urwashi Palandurkar, who features in the Gen Z video during the CJP-led protest, has hit back at the Chhattisgarh BJP's criticism in a step-by-step power point presentation. Urwashi said that she “couldn't take it seriously” in an apparent jibe at the saffron party.
“Your caption game is very weak. Your ChatGPT is not giving you good responses,” she said. Responding to the saffron party's 'Babur ki virasat' criticism, Urwashi said that the jibe was “not relatable”, adding “divide and rule won’t work in 2026, especially on a generation that taught Gen Z terms to Parliamentarians”.
Over the BJP's criticism of her dance during the student protests, Urwashi said, "I scored 93% marks in both classes 10 and 12”.
The Maharashtra student's light-hearted sarcastic response to the BJP's criticism has won her praise by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and former Delhi chief minister and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal.
“God bless u beta, loved your positivity,” Kejriwal wrote while reacting to Urwashi's video reaction. “You go, girl,” responded the CJP.