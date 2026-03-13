ETV Bharat / bharat

Yellow Peas Import Curb Plea | SC Tells Govt To Diversify Beyond Wheat And Rice, Incentivize Pulses

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday observed that farmers, owing to their psyche, tend to view paddy and wheat as absolutely safe crops, while hearing a plea seeking curbs on yellow peas. The apex court emphasized that the Centre should revisit its heavy reliance on rice and wheat cultivation and encourage farmers to adopt alternative crops by offering incentives for crop diversification.

The petition came up for hearing before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi. It argued that the import curbs on yellow peas, which is considered a substitute to pulses, on the grounds that its supply is affecting the livelihood of farmers growing pulses.Advocate Prashant Bhushan represented the petitioner, Kisan Mahapanchayat.

During the hearing, the CJI orally observed that in normal paddy cultivation, production probably exceeds consumption, and diverting that area from paddy to pulses would create a balance. Advocate Prashant Bhushan agreed with the CJI’s observation and pointed out that the Commission for Agriculture and Costs and Prices has also suggested promoting a balanced production pattern.

Bhushan argued that pulse farmers were not even getting the Minimum Support Price (MSP), despite the government having fixed an MSP for pulses. Bhushan said he filed evidence showing farmers received 20–25% less than the government-fixed Minimum Support Price (MSP), even though that MSP is the subject of another petition coming before your court soon. “We have shown that the MSP being fixed does not even cover the actual cost of production for the farmers,” said Bhushan.

The CJI suggested that there should be a guaranteed platform to sell it. Bhushan agreed with the CJI. Kant said some protection must be provided to the farmer and only then can they increase the area under cultivation.