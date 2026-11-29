ETV Bharat / bharat

District Admin In Bengal's Birbhum Collects 75 Indigenous Rice Seeds To Encourage Their Cultivation

The seed varieties have been collected from two villages in Bolpur. ( ETV Bharat )

Bolpur: To demonstrate that cultivating indigenous rice varieties can, in fact, yield good harvests and generate profit, the Birbhum district administration in West Bengal has collected approximately 75 such seeds from local farmers and encouraged them to adopt them.

Most of the varieties are either rare or endangered and are no longer commonly cultivated due to factors like the excessive use of chemical fertilisers, lower profit margins, and the impact of the Green Revolution.

Arup Kumar Thandar, the Birbhum district coordinator for the West Bengal Biodiversity Board, said the seed varieties have been collected from two villages in Bolpur.

The Khejurchari variety of paddy. (ETV Bharat)

"They can produce good yields when grown with organic fertilisers. Farmers had shifted away from indigenous rice toward high-yielding varieties, but this proved detrimental — the use of chemical fertilisers led to a decline in soil fertility," he added.

In pursuit of higher profits, farmers have increasingly turned to cultivating high-yielding rice varieties that rely on chemical fertilisers. On the other hand, the cultivation of indigenous rice varieties typically results in lower yields, which naturally leads to smaller profits.

While the use of chemical fertilisers can boost the yield of high-yielding rice varieties, it ultimately strips the soil of its fertility. Furthermore, the Green Revolution has contributed to a significant decline in the cultivation of indigenous rice.

A farmer collects seeds from the paddy straw in Birbhum. (ETV Bharat)

Thandar said farmers are now realising that cultivating indigenous rice can be profitable, and they are being actively encouraged in this direction.