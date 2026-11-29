District Admin In Bengal's Birbhum Collects 75 Indigenous Rice Seeds To Encourage Their Cultivation
Most of them are rare/endangered and are no longer commonly cultivated due to excessive fertiliser use, low-profit margins, and the impact of the Green Revolution.
Published : November 29, 2026 at 1:26 PM IST
Bolpur: To demonstrate that cultivating indigenous rice varieties can, in fact, yield good harvests and generate profit, the Birbhum district administration in West Bengal has collected approximately 75 such seeds from local farmers and encouraged them to adopt them.
Most of the varieties are either rare or endangered and are no longer commonly cultivated due to factors like the excessive use of chemical fertilisers, lower profit margins, and the impact of the Green Revolution.
Arup Kumar Thandar, the Birbhum district coordinator for the West Bengal Biodiversity Board, said the seed varieties have been collected from two villages in Bolpur.
"They can produce good yields when grown with organic fertilisers. Farmers had shifted away from indigenous rice toward high-yielding varieties, but this proved detrimental — the use of chemical fertilisers led to a decline in soil fertility," he added.
In pursuit of higher profits, farmers have increasingly turned to cultivating high-yielding rice varieties that rely on chemical fertilisers. On the other hand, the cultivation of indigenous rice varieties typically results in lower yields, which naturally leads to smaller profits.
While the use of chemical fertilisers can boost the yield of high-yielding rice varieties, it ultimately strips the soil of its fertility. Furthermore, the Green Revolution has contributed to a significant decline in the cultivation of indigenous rice.
Thandar said farmers are now realising that cultivating indigenous rice can be profitable, and they are being actively encouraged in this direction.
Local farmers said the indigenous varieties collected include Kabirajshal and Dudheshwar — varieties with high nutrition and particularly beneficial for pregnant and nursing mothers.
Other varieties include Khejurchhari, Kerala Sundari, Sindurmukhi, Jhumpuri, Kalabhat, Khara, Kanakchur, Henglalaghu (or Lal Laghu), Bhashamanik, Tangrashal, Rabanshal, Bahurupi, Tulsi Mukul, and Radhunipagal. Among the more premium varieties are Kaminibhog, Basmati, Burma Black, Badshahbhog, and Khara.
Dinabandhu Das, a veteran farmer from Kamalakantapur village in Bolpur, has a collection of about 30 indigenous rice varieties, while Biplab Byapari, a farmer from Panchshoa village, holds a collection of approximately 75 varieties.
"We cultivate these indigenous rice varieties on a small scale and collect the seeds. If anyone else wishes to grow them, we provide the seeds. In fact, the administration collected some seeds from us. Before the introduction of high-yielding varieties, these indigenous types were the standard," Das and Byapari said.
Although their cultivation has declined, growing them is a better choice. They are cultivated using organic fertilisers, whereas chemical fertilisers degrade the soil. We encourage other farmers to take up the cultivation of these indigenous varieties," they added.
Barun Gorai, who provides scientific support to farmers for growing indigenous rice, said, "While these varieties might seem extraordinary now, they were once commonplace. Currently, most farmers sell the raw paddy. However, processing it into rice would yield higher profits. We are encouraging farmers to cultivate the indigenous varieties using organic fertilisers — this will ensure good yields, and processing the harvest into rice will lead to better returns."
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