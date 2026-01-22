ETV Bharat / bharat

'Distribution Of State Largesse To Individuals Different Than Investing It In Public Welfare Schemes': CJI On Freebies

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Wednesday observed that distribution of state largesse to individuals even on mass scale is something different than investing state largesse in public welfare schemes.

The CJI made this observation after advocate Ashwini Upadhyay mentioned his plea, just before the rising of the court, seeking directions to the Election Commission to not allow political parties to promise certain social welfare benefits that he described as freebies.

The CJI-led bench observed that it is an important matter to examine. The CJI observed, why there should not be a committed state revenue towards only development purposes, meant for everyone in the state following the principle of inclusivity: hospital, education, road, all these facilities.

The CJI observed that there should be a dedicated state revenue surplus. A counsel said that freebies are meant for welfare measures. “Welfare measures, like any scheme which is referable to directive principles, that state has a right to formulate…if you provide free medical facilities. It is a welcome step because there are poor people who cannot afford…”, said the CJI.