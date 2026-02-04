Dissidence Or Courtesy? Speculation Rife Over Chhattisgarh MP's Meeting With Rahul, Priyanka, Digvijaya Outside Parliament
Brijmohan Agrawal has been a faithful BJP soldier, but since being elevated to the Lok Sabha in 2024, he's repeatedly questioned his own government.
Published : February 4, 2026 at 4:32 PM IST
Raipur/New Delhi: An informal meeting outside Parliament on Wednesday — involving Raipur MP Brijmohan Agrawal and his party colleague Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, a former Maharashtra BJP MP, with Congress stalwarts Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi, Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi — the photo of which has gone viral, has set tongues wagging across political circles in New Delhi and the Chhattisgarh capital. In the photo, the leaders of both parties appear to be engaged in a serious discussion.
This, amid the standoff between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposition Congress inside the House during the ongoing Budget Session of the Lok Sabha, where Parliamentary proceedings have been disrupted repeatedly.
Backstage: A Growing Rift
The man at the centre of the speculation, Brijmohan Agrawal, has been a faithful soldier for the BJP in state politics for decades. The eight-time MLA was elevated to the Lok Sabha in 2024. But he only came under the spotlight when, on December 13, 2025, he was removed as the president of the state Bharat Scouts and Guides (BSG), and replaced with state School Education Minister Gajendra Yadav as ex-officio.
Agrawal challenged the order in the Chhattisgarh High Court, claiming he was elected for a five-year term, and couldn't be removed by the government. The matter escalated when the venue for the ‘First National Rover-Ranger Jamboree’ — a national event to be organised by BSG, New Delhi between January 9 and January 13 — was moved to Balod district.
Agrawal announced that he would skip the event, before declaring on January 5 that the four-day event was being postponed, and alleging financial irregularities. Earlier, he has raised questions about his own government regarding paddy procurement, law and order in Raipur, drinking water, sanitation.
This led political observers to believe that Agrawal was unhappy with his government, as it wasn't giving importance to his concerns. With the conflict between Agrawal and the state BJP out in the open, the speculation about the leader is whether he would jump ship.
Deputy CM Vijay Sharma Jumps In
Appearing to try diffuse the situation, Agrawal said his party colleague Sahasrabuddhe was also present during the discussion. But already, Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma has commented on the photo, saying that discipline is a very important thing within the BJP. "The Congress can form committees, but where will they get discipline from?" he said.
Now, BJP state spokesperson Anurag Agrawal has also spoken, to ETV Bharat, saying that after the photo was released, former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel of the Congress is claiming that BJP will make Agrawal contest municipal council elections next. The BJP spokesperson said, "I want to tell him [Baghel] that Agrawal is a veteran politician. He has been an MLA eight times, served as a minister in undivided Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, and is currently a MP. By meeting him, Rahul Gandhi will be fortunate to learn a lot about politics."
No Politics, Says Chhattisgarh Congress
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Sushil Anand Shukla, head of the Chhattisgarh Congress media and communication cell, said the speculation is being spread by Agrawal's supporters. He added, "Leaders of every political party are connected to each other. Apart from political discussions and party matters within Parliament, everyone has their own relationships and coordination. This meeting should be seen in such a context. There is no other politics involved."