ETV Bharat / bharat

Dissidence Or Courtesy? Speculation Rife Over Chhattisgarh MP's Meeting With Rahul, Priyanka, Digvijaya Outside Parliament

Raipur/New Delhi: An informal meeting outside Parliament on Wednesday — involving Raipur MP Brijmohan Agrawal and his party colleague Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, a former Maharashtra BJP MP, with Congress stalwarts Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi, Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi — the photo of which has gone viral, has set tongues wagging across political circles in New Delhi and the Chhattisgarh capital. In the photo, the leaders of both parties appear to be engaged in a serious discussion.

This, amid the standoff between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposition Congress inside the House during the ongoing Budget Session of the Lok Sabha, where Parliamentary proceedings have been disrupted repeatedly.

Backstage: A Growing Rift

The man at the centre of the speculation, Brijmohan Agrawal, has been a faithful soldier for the BJP in state politics for decades. The eight-time MLA was elevated to the Lok Sabha in 2024. But he only came under the spotlight when, on December 13, 2025, he was removed as the president of the state Bharat Scouts and Guides (BSG), and replaced with state School Education Minister Gajendra Yadav as ex-officio.

Agrawal challenged the order in the Chhattisgarh High Court, claiming he was elected for a five-year term, and couldn't be removed by the government. The matter escalated when the venue for the ‘First National Rover-Ranger Jamboree’ — a national event to be organised by BSG, New Delhi between January 9 and January 13 — was moved to Balod district.

Agrawal announced that he would skip the event, before declaring on January 5 that the four-day event was being postponed, and alleging financial irregularities. Earlier, he has raised questions about his own government regarding paddy procurement, law and order in Raipur, drinking water, sanitation.