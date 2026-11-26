ETV Bharat / bharat

Dissent Not A Threat To Constitutional Democracy, Strong Bar Must Question Judiciary: CJI Surya Kant

New Delhi: Stressing that dissent is not a threat to constitutional democracy, Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant said on Constitution Day that a strong Bar must be free to question and disagree with the judiciary. He cautioned, however, that professional integrity is undermined when political agendas are disguised as professional duty, or judicial platforms are used for personal gain.

The CJI was addressing a Constitution Day function organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) on the Supreme Court lawns.

He said it must be recognised that disagreement is not a weakness of constitutional democracy and that a strong Bar must be able to question, challenge and disagree. Equally, a confident institution must be able to engage with criticism, without treating every disagreement as a challenge to its authority, he added.

"What matters is that such engagement must remain guided by reason, professional integrity and respect for constitutional processes. If political agendas are masqueraded as professional duty or judicial platforms are targeted for personal gains, there stands the professional integrity impaired," the CJI said.

He said the Constitution is not tested only during extraordinary political or institutional crises but also every day, through the ordinary exercise of power.

"The manner in which an authority treats a vulnerable citizen, the willingness of an institution to acknowledge its limitations, and the readiness to correct an error are all expressions of constitutional commitment," he said.

The CJI said constitutional governance requires every institution to remain conscious, not only of the authority it possesses, but also of the limits within which that authority must operate.

"Institutional restraint, mutual respect and accountability are therefore essential to the proper functioning of our constitutional democracy. Each institution must discharge its responsibilities with due regard for the constitutional space within which other institutions are expected to function," he said.