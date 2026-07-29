Disrespect To 'Vande Mataram' May Attract Up To Three Years In Jail As Rajya Sabha Passes Bill
Upper House passed the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026, extending legal protection to 'Vande Mataram'.
Published : July 29, 2026 at 5:12 PM IST
New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday passed the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026, which makes insulting or intentionally disrupting the rendition of the national song 'Vande Mataram' a criminal offence. The bill was passed by a voice vote amid protests by Opposition members.
The Upper House witnessed repeated disruptions during the day. When proceedings resumed after two adjournments, Deputy Chairman Harivansh appealed to protesting members to maintain order as the House took up the bill for discussion and passage.
Opposition MPs continued to raise slogans, demanding a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the police action against protesters who had demonstrated in Delhi over the NEET paper leak.
Despite the protests, the Chair continued with the proceedings and asked members to participate in the debate.
The Opposition later staged a walkout while Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale was speaking on the proposed legislation.
Replying to the debate, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said the amendment was aimed at giving 'Vande Mataram' the same legal protection as the national anthem, 'Jana Gana Mana'.
Targeting the Congress, Rai accused the party of insulting the country's honour through what he described as appeasement politics. Referring to India's freedom movement, he said many freedom fighters had uttered 'Vande Mataram' as their final words before sacrificing their lives for the nation.
"It is difficult to understand the Congress' opposition to Vande Mataram. The youth of the country are watching and the people will give them an answer," Rai said.
He added that 'Vande Mataram' represents the spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'.
What Is New In Amendment Bill
The Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026, introduced in the Rajya Sabha on July 24, seeks to extend statutory protection to 'Vande Mataram', placing it on par with the national anthem under the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971. The move comes as the country marks the 150th anniversary of 'Vande Mataram'.
Under the amended law, intentionally preventing the singing of 'Vande Mataram', disrupting its rendition or showing deliberate disrespect to it will be treated as a criminal offence. Violators can face up to three years' imprisonment, a fine or both.
The bill also provides for stricter punishment for repeat offenders. Anyone convicted of a second or subsequent offence will face a minimum jail term of one year.
The legislation expands the scope of the 1971 law, which earlier provided legal protection to the National Flag, the Constitution of India and the National Anthem, by extending similar statutory protection to the national song 'Vande Mataram'.
Also Read: