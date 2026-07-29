ETV Bharat / bharat

Disrespect To 'Vande Mataram' May Attract Up To Three Years In Jail As Rajya Sabha Passes Bill

Proceedings of the Rajya Sabha get adjourned during the Monsoon Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi. ( ANI )

New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday passed the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026, which makes insulting or intentionally disrupting the rendition of the national song 'Vande Mataram' a criminal offence. The bill was passed by a voice vote amid protests by Opposition members.

The Upper House witnessed repeated disruptions during the day. When proceedings resumed after two adjournments, Deputy Chairman Harivansh appealed to protesting members to maintain order as the House took up the bill for discussion and passage.

Opposition MPs continued to raise slogans, demanding a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the police action against protesters who had demonstrated in Delhi over the NEET paper leak.

Despite the protests, the Chair continued with the proceedings and asked members to participate in the debate.

The Opposition later staged a walkout while Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale was speaking on the proposed legislation.

Replying to the debate, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said the amendment was aimed at giving 'Vande Mataram' the same legal protection as the national anthem, 'Jana Gana Mana'.

Targeting the Congress, Rai accused the party of insulting the country's honour through what he described as appeasement politics. Referring to India's freedom movement, he said many freedom fighters had uttered 'Vande Mataram' as their final words before sacrificing their lives for the nation.