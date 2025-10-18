Disputed Constituencies In The Run Up To The Bihar Polls: A Battlefield Within
Key contested seats in 10 assembly segments where fissures in the Grand Alliance are evident
Published : October 18, 2025 at 8:20 PM IST
Patna: Ahead of the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, deep fissures have emerged in the unity of the RJD-Congress combined Grand Alliance. The India Bloc or the Grand Alliance, which once claimed to put up a united fight against the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), is now embroiled in internal conflicts. The situation is such that it is unclear who will contest on how many seats.
The relationship between the Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), and specifically between Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav, appears strained over disagreements regarding seat-sharing within the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance).
In as many as 10 assembly seats in the upcoming Bihar polls, both the Congress and the CPIML, and in several others, the Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), have fielded their candidates, describing those as "friendly fights." Only after the withdrawal process will it become clear whether the constituents of the Grand Alliance are ready to settle disputes or the India Alliance will go to the polls with a major split in several seats.
However, the 10 seats in Bihar where there has been conflict between the India Alliance include key seats like Kahalgaon, Lalganj, Vaishali, Bachhwara, Gaurabauram, Rajapakar, Rosera, Bihar Sharif, Tarapur, and Warisaliganj. All these seats are considered politically sensitive.
Here are some glimpses into the disputed seats:
1. 'Fight' in Kahalgaon: Candidates from two constituent parties of the India Bloc Alliance are facing a contest in the Kahalgaon assembly seat. RJD has nominated Rajneesh Yadav, while Congress has fielded Praveen Kushwaha.
2. 'Fight' in Lalganj: RJD is fielding Munna Shukla's daughter Shivani Shukla in the Lalganj seat. She is facing Aditya Kumar Raja from Congress, who has also filed his nomination.
3. Battle in Vaishali: The mother of all fights. Two constituent partners of the India Alliance are pitted against each other in the Vaishali assembly seat. RJD has nominated Ajay Kushwaha, while Congress has nominated Sanjeev Kumar.
4. Fought in Bachhwara: The India Bloc Grand Alliance is facing a contest from within the alliance in the Bachhwara assembly seat of Begusarai. CPI has nominated Awadhesh Rai from the Bachhwara seat, while the Congress has fielded Bihar Pradesh Youth Congress President Shiv Prakash, alias Garib Das.
5. Gaurabauram Assembly Constituency: The Gaurabauram constituency in Darbhanga district is facing an internal fight. Political heavyweight of Vikassheel Insaan Party - Mukesh Sahni has nominated his younger brother Santosh Sahni for this seat. RJD has fielded Afzal Ali from here. There were reports of Afzal Ali withdrawing his nomination, but Afzal has denied this, stating that he had received the symbol and was going to file his nomination.
6. Rajapakar Assembly Constituency: In the Rajapakar Assembly Constituency of Vaishali district, two constituents of the India Alliance, Congress and CPI, are also facing off each other as of now. The CPI has nominated Mohit Paswan, while the Congress has nominated Pratima Das, who is the current MLA from there.
7. Rosera Assembly Constituency: In the Rosera reserved Assembly Constituency of Samastipur, two constituents of the India Alliance are also pitted against each other. The CPI has nominated Laxman Paswan from Rosera. The Congress has fielded BK Ravi from the same seat.
8. Warisaliganj Assembly Constituency: The India Alliance partner - Congress has nominated Mantan Singh from Warisaliganj, while Anita Devi is contesting the same seat from the RJD.
9. Tarapur Assembly Constituency: Two constituent parties of the India Alliance are pitted against each other in the Tarapur Assembly constituency. Arun Shah from the RJD and Sakaldev Bind from the VIP are contesting against each other.
10. Bihar Sharif Assembly Constituency: The Congress and CPI, both constituent parties of the India Alliance, are facing off in the Bihar Sharif Assembly constituency. Shivkumar Yadav of the CPI and Umer Khan of the Congress have filed their nominations for the Bihar Sharif Assembly constituency. Both leaders belong to the Grand Alliance.
Senior journalist Sunil Pandey says that Rahul Gandhi wants to contest more seats in Bihar to strengthen the party, while Tejashwi Yadav believes that Congress's vote bank is still weak and RJD is the real strength of the alliance.
The Grand Alliance comprises six parties. The last date for filing nominations for the first phase of elections was October 17th. Without any seat-sharing announcement, 125 candidates filed their nominations for 121 seats in the first phase.
