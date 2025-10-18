ETV Bharat / bharat

Disputed Constituencies In The Run Up To The Bihar Polls: A Battlefield Within

Patna: Ahead of the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, deep fissures have emerged in the unity of the RJD-Congress combined Grand Alliance. The India Bloc or the Grand Alliance, which once claimed to put up a united fight against the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), is now embroiled in internal conflicts. The situation is such that it is unclear who will contest on how many seats.

The relationship between the Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), and specifically between Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav, appears strained over disagreements regarding seat-sharing within the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance).

In as many as 10 assembly seats in the upcoming Bihar polls, both the Congress and the CPIML, and in several others, the Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), have fielded their candidates, describing those as "friendly fights." Only after the withdrawal process will it become clear whether the constituents of the Grand Alliance are ready to settle disputes or the India Alliance will go to the polls with a major split in several seats.

However, the 10 seats in Bihar where there has been conflict between the India Alliance include key seats like Kahalgaon, Lalganj, Vaishali, Bachhwara, Gaurabauram, Rajapakar, Rosera, Bihar Sharif, Tarapur, and Warisaliganj. All these seats are considered politically sensitive.

Here are some glimpses into the disputed seats:

1. 'Fight' in Kahalgaon: Candidates from two constituent parties of the India Bloc Alliance are facing a contest in the Kahalgaon assembly seat. RJD has nominated Rajneesh Yadav, while Congress has fielded Praveen Kushwaha.

2. 'Fight' in Lalganj: RJD is fielding Munna Shukla's daughter Shivani Shukla in the Lalganj seat. She is facing Aditya Kumar Raja from Congress, who has also filed his nomination.

3. Battle in Vaishali: The mother of all fights. Two constituent partners of the India Alliance are pitted against each other in the Vaishali assembly seat. RJD has nominated Ajay Kushwaha, while Congress has nominated Sanjeev Kumar.

4. Fought in Bachhwara: The India Bloc Grand Alliance is facing a contest from within the alliance in the Bachhwara assembly seat of Begusarai. CPI has nominated Awadhesh Rai from the Bachhwara seat, while the Congress has fielded Bihar Pradesh Youth Congress President Shiv Prakash, alias Garib Das.