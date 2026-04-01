ETV Bharat / bharat

Disproportionate-Assets Case: SC Puts On Hold Trial Court Proceedings Against TN Minister Durai Murugan

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday put trial-court proceedings against Tamil Nadu minister and DMK general secretary Durai Murugan on hold in a disproportionate-assets case. The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Justices B V Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan. The bench issued a notice to the Tamil Nadu government on an appeal filed by Murugan, challenging a Madras High Court order.

During the hearing, senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, who represented Murugan, sought a stay on the trial-court proceedings. Singhvi contended before the bench that he had been granted similar relief in another case. After hearing submissions, the bench said, “There shall be no further proceedings until the next date of hearing. Issue notice returnable on April 20.”

In April last year, the high court directed a special court in Vellore district to frame charges in accordance with the law against Murugan and his family members in the disproportionate-assets case. The high court passed the order after allowing revision petitions filed by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC).