Display Names On Logical Discrepancies List In SIR Of Electoral Rolls: SC To EC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Election Commission to display the names of those on the “logical discrepancies” list at gram panchayat bhavans and block offices, where documents and objections will also be submitted, during the ongoing special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in various states.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi. The bench was hearing pleas alleging arbitrariness and procedural irregularities in the ongoing SIR exercise in Tamil Nadu, including those related to the “logical discrepancies” category.

Submissions were made before the bench by senior advocates Kapil Sibal, Amit Anand Tiwari and lawyer Vivek Singh, on behalf of the DMK. The counsel contended that the electors, who have been put on the “logical discrepancies” list, should be given adequate time and opportunity to claim inclusion in the electoral rolls in poll-bound Tamil Nadu.

The bench, passing general directions for the states where SIR is underway, noted that EC notices have been issued and they are broadly classified in three categories: mapped, unmapped, and logical discrepancy.

The top court added that under the ‘logical discrepancy’ category, mismatches in fthe ather’s name or parents’ age, and a difference in the age of the grandparents were noticed by the authorities.

“The documents brought on record by the parties indicate that, within the category of logical discrepancies include, inter alia, a mismatch of the father’s name, a mismatch of parents’ ages, a difference in parents’ ages of more than 50 years, a difference in grandparents’ ages of less than 40 years, and those having more than six progenies,” the bench noted.

The bench issued certain directions to enable the persons who are as of now on the logical discrepancies list.

“The names of the persons figuring in the logical discrepancies may be displayed at the Gram Panchayat Bhawans, public places in every Taluka (Sub-Division), as well as in the Ward Offices in the cities of the urban areas,” it ordered.

The bench added that people likely to be affected are permitted to submit their documents or objections through their authorized representative, it said.

“Such an authorised representative can even be a Booth Level Agent (BLA). There shall be an authority letter in favour of such representative, whether signed or thumb-marked,” said the bench.

The bench said documents and objections may be permitted to be submitted at the Panchayat Bhawans or ‘Taluka’ offices.