Display Names On Logical Discrepancies List In SIR Of Electoral Rolls: SC To EC
The bench was hearing pleas alleging arbitrariness and procedural irregularities in the ongoing SIR exercise in Tamil Nadu, including those related to “logical discrepancies” category.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : January 29, 2026 at 9:49 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Election Commission to display the names of those on the “logical discrepancies” list at gram panchayat bhavans and block offices, where documents and objections will also be submitted, during the ongoing special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in various states.
The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi. The bench was hearing pleas alleging arbitrariness and procedural irregularities in the ongoing SIR exercise in Tamil Nadu, including those related to the “logical discrepancies” category.
Submissions were made before the bench by senior advocates Kapil Sibal, Amit Anand Tiwari and lawyer Vivek Singh, on behalf of the DMK. The counsel contended that the electors, who have been put on the “logical discrepancies” list, should be given adequate time and opportunity to claim inclusion in the electoral rolls in poll-bound Tamil Nadu.
The bench, passing general directions for the states where SIR is underway, noted that EC notices have been issued and they are broadly classified in three categories: mapped, unmapped, and logical discrepancy.
The top court added that under the ‘logical discrepancy’ category, mismatches in fthe ather’s name or parents’ age, and a difference in the age of the grandparents were noticed by the authorities.
“The documents brought on record by the parties indicate that, within the category of logical discrepancies include, inter alia, a mismatch of the father’s name, a mismatch of parents’ ages, a difference in parents’ ages of more than 50 years, a difference in grandparents’ ages of less than 40 years, and those having more than six progenies,” the bench noted.
The bench issued certain directions to enable the persons who are as of now on the logical discrepancies list.
“The names of the persons figuring in the logical discrepancies may be displayed at the Gram Panchayat Bhawans, public places in every Taluka (Sub-Division), as well as in the Ward Offices in the cities of the urban areas,” it ordered.
The bench added that people likely to be affected are permitted to submit their documents or objections through their authorized representative, it said.
“Such an authorised representative can even be a Booth Level Agent (BLA). There shall be an authority letter in favour of such representative, whether signed or thumb-marked,” said the bench.
The bench said documents and objections may be permitted to be submitted at the Panchayat Bhawans or ‘Taluka’ offices.
The bench asked the poll panel to issue instructions for providing an additional 10 days’ time from the date of displaying the lists in the Panchayat Bhawans to all persons who have not yet submitted their claims, documents, or objections to do so within the extended period.
“The state government shall provide adequate manpower to the Election Commission of India and the State Election Commission for deployment at Panchayat Bhawans to handle documents/objections and hear persons likely to be affected,” it directed.
The bench also directed the DGPs of states, Superintendent of Police and the Collector of states, where SIR is underway, to ensure that there are no law-and-order problems.
“All affected persons may, in addition to being given an opportunity to submit documents, materials, or objections, also be heard at that same time either in person or through the authorised representative accompanying them, for the purpose of making an appropriate decision,” it said.
The official, who will receive documents or accord a hearing to the affected persons, may also certify the receipt of papers and the conduct of such a hearing, it said.
On January 19, the apex court had passed similar directions on the pleas regarding the SIR in West Bengal.
The apex court also reserved its verdict on a batch of pleas, including the one filed by NGO Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) challenging the SIR of electoral rolls in Bihar.
The top court is examining the pleas that claimed that the poll panel does not have powers under Article 326 of the Constitution, the Representation of the People Act, 1950 and the Rules made under it to carry out the SIR on such a larger form.
The SIR in Bihar was conducted in the first phase. The second phase of the electoral roll revision is being carried out across nine states, namely Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal and three UTs, Andaman and Nicobar, Lakshadweep and Puducherry. A separate 'special revision' of electoral rolls is in progress in Assam.
The bench concluded the final hearing after a battery of lawyers, including Kapil Sibal, Abhishek Singhvi, Prashant Bhushan and Gopal Sankaranarayan, argued in the matter. The poll panel was represented by senior advocates Rakesh Dwivedi and Maninder Singh.