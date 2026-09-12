ETV Bharat / bharat

Dismissed BSF Tradesmen Plan Protest For Losing Jobs After Being Issued Fake Skill Certificates By Cyber Fraudsters

New Delhi: When the country was on high alert during Operation Sindoor following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam that resulted in loss of 26 lives in 2025, the BSF tradesmen had a lot on their plate. They would not only cook food, but perform other essential support duties for the force when the security establishment was operating under heightened pressure. For around 400 BSF tradesmen, the fight ahead is no longer about serving on the border, but reclaiming jobs that they lost after they were tricked with fake skill certificates by cyber fraudsters.

“Some of them were even rewarded by senior officers for preparing good-quality food,” Ranbir Singh, general secretary of the Alliance of All Ex-Paramilitary Forces Welfare Association, told ETV Bharat .

The tradesmen were selected through a recruitment process and appointments were made at the Prime Minister’s Rozgar Melas and they were also issued appointment letters. In a letter submitted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the association stated that the personnel were appointed after the recruitment exercise and subsequently faced dismissal over an NSQF Level-1 training certificate requirement.

The dispute centres on the 2023-24 recruitment of BSF tradesmen for posts including cooks and water carriers. The association cited an RTI response from the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), bearing reference NSDCO/R/E/26/00096, a copy of which is with ETV Bharat, that said that “no certificate has been generated on the SIDH portal” for the "mentioned courses for the period from 2015 to 2023."

The association argues that the candidates obtained and submitted certificates online. In its representation, the association noted that the personnel became victims of an “online fraud” and stated they did not intentionally commit any wrongdoing. It sought their reinstatement, arguing that their livelihood is at risk.

“For many of these personnel, the issue has a financial dimension as well. Several of the affected jawans have taken personal or bank loans of around Rs 5-7 lakh, expecting a stable government career after securing BSF employment. Their question now is simple: if the job is gone, how will the loans be repaid?” Singh said.

The association claims the tradesmen became victims of cyber fraud related to the skill certificates required for their recruitment and should not be held responsible.