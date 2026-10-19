ETV Bharat / bharat

Dismissal Is 'No Less Than Death Penalty', Observes Supreme Court; Periyar University Deputy Registrar Reinstated

New Delhi: The Supreme Court described the dismissal of a government servant as no less than a death penalty, ordering the reinstatement of a deputy registrar of Periyar University in Salem, Tamil Nadu, who had been sacked over alleged assets disproportionate to known income.

The apex court said removal from service is the harshest form of punishment, with cascading consequences that extend to an employee’s family and strip away all service‑linked benefits, effectively rendering the dismissed official penniless.

A bench comprising Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and Shree Chandrashekhar said: "The award of punishment of dismissal or removal from service is the harshest measure of punishment and no less than death penalty for the government servant."

"It has cascading effects and touches even the family of the employee. Such order of punishment entails forfeiture of all service-linked benefits accrued to the Government servant who is then rendered penniless. If such are the drastic consequences, the writ Court should not be a mute spectator," said the bench, in a judgment delivered on October 16.

The apex court made these observations while setting aside the order of a division bench of the Madras High Court and upheld the decision of the single-judge bench restoring the services of R Saravanan.

The bench said the inquiry report by the one-man commission constituted by the university showed that the appellant was pronounced guilty without evidence, asking what could be a worse kind of injustice than to "hang him only on hearsay". "There is a complete lack of essential evidence to record a finding of guilt against the appellant. The order of removal from service does not record any reason why the Syndicate of the University accepted the report of the One-man Commission," added the bench.

The bench said the disciplinary authority by accepting the report of the One-man Commission, completely overlooked that the findings recorded thereunder are based on conjectures and surmises.

The apex court said the division bench interfered with the single-judge bench's decision without any cogent and justifiable reason.