Disha Salian Death Case: Bombay HC Reserves Verdict In Father's Plea
Satish Salian's lawyer Nilesh Ojha said Disha was killed as her survival posed a threat to many people.
Published : August 28, 2026 at 8:00 PM IST
Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Friday reserved its verdict in the petition filed by Disha Salian's father, seeking an independent court-monitored probe into her death.
Disha, former manager of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, died after falling from the 14th floor of a residential building in Mumbai on June 8, 2020. The Mumbai Police claimed she died by suicide and filed an Accidental Death Report while her father Satish Salian filed a petition in Bombay High Court last year, alleging she was gang-raped and murdered.
A bench of Justices Sarang Kotwal and Ranjeet Raja Bhosale concluded the hearing today and reserved the verdict.
In his petition, Satish Salian, alleged that the police were refusing to register his complaint. The state government clarified it was strictly a suicide case as per the preliminary investigation conducted by the Mumbai Police.
Meanwhile, counsel for Aaditya Thackeray, who filed an intervention application, claimed he was being implicated due to political vendetta.
Senior Counsel Sudeep Pasbola, representing Thackeray, alleged he was being dragged into the case for political motives so no offence could be registered against him. Furthermore, he argued that taking action based on someone else's behest would be inappropriate.
"When Rashid Khan Pathan lodged a complaint, Satish Salian had not filed any complaint. Making arbitrary allegations based merely on hearsay reveals the underlying motive; these accusations were leveled solely for revenge out of political animosity," Pasbola told court, adding that BJP leaders Narayan Rane and his son Nitesh Rane had levelled allegations against his client due to political motives.
"We have full sympathy for the petitioners. We also believe that their doubts should be cleared and they deserve answers. We are fully sensitive to the situation of Disha's father. However, the politics surrounding his daughter's death must stop," argued Pasbola.
During the hearing on Friday, the court questioned the public prosecutor about the 'panchnama' stating that Disha's body was unclothed. "Does the hospital panchnama state there were no clothes on Disha's body? If so, who removed them? Why is there no statement from the doctor concerned?" the bench asked.
Public Prosecutor Shishir Hire clarified that there was no substance to that claim and presented a photograph of Disha taken at the hospital after the incident, showing her fully clothed.
However, the court raised further questions based on this photo. "Did she bleed only from the mouth despite falling from such a great height? Why are there no visible major injuries on her face or the rest of her body?" the court asked
The prosecutor explained that Disha had landed face-first during the fall; she had suffered a skull fracture and severe trauma to her jaw, along with other injuries.
The court then clarified that while it did not wish to draw any immediate conclusions in the case, it was important to examine whether there were genuine grounds for suspicion.
In the petition, Disha's father stated her body was moved from behind a closed door and thrown outside. Police claimed she died by suicide by jumping from the 14th floor but her body bore no marks consistent with the incident. He alleged that the Mumbai Police delayed the postmortem examination by 50 hours to erase evidence of gang-rape. He stated that they were not allowed to keep Disha's body for long and were forced to conduct the last rites in haste.
CCTV footage of the building and the surrounding area from the day of the incident mysteriously went missing. The petition questions the Mumbai Police's investigation, alleging that the mobile locations and Call Detail Records (CDRs) of many individuals present at the scene were never even recorded.
"Disha was very serious about her career; it is impossible that she would end her life. At the time, I was led to believe that my daughter’s death was accidental. However, her death was not an accident; she was gang-raped and murdered. Former Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar and officers from the Malvani police station persistently insisted that their version of events were true. These same individuals kept my family under constant pressure and virtual house arrest, monitoring our every move," his petition stated.
Salian’s petition further alleged that the Mumbai Police fabricated evidence, forensic reports, and the postmortem report to cover up the alleged gang-rape and murder.
Serious allegations against Aditya Thackeray were also raised in the petition. According to eyewitness statements, a party involving Disha and her close friends was underway at her Malvani residence on the night of June 8, 2020. However, Aditya Thackeray, one of his bodyguards, Sooraj Pancholi, and Dino Morea suddenly arrived at the scene, completely changing the atmosphere of the party.
Salian’s lawyer, Nilesh Ojha, has repeatedly alleged that these individuals gang-raped Disha. As Disha’s survival posed a threat to many, she was silenced forever, Ojha said.
He further said that following the incident, numerous politicians and senior police officers became active while Aditya Thackeray remained in constant telephonic contact with senior police officials after the event. They also made several phone calls to people close to Disha.
The petition further alleged that Aditya Thackeray spoke on phone 44 times with Sushant's friend Rhea Chakraborty during that period. Sushant Singh Rajput had died shorty after Disha's demise.
In his petition, Disha's father demanded an investigation by NIA or CBI under court supervision. He alleged that despite being aware of these facts, the then Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray failed to take any action and instead shielded the individuals involved and the corrupt officers. He also demanded that Aditya Thackeray, Rhea Chakraborty, concerned police officers, and doctors, be detained and subjected to narco-analysis, brain mapping, and lie detector tests.
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