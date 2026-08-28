ETV Bharat / bharat

Disha Salian Death Case: Bombay HC Reserves Verdict In Father's Plea

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Friday reserved its verdict in the petition filed by Disha Salian's father, seeking an independent court-monitored probe into her death.

Disha, former manager of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, died after falling from the 14th floor of a residential building in Mumbai on June 8, 2020. The Mumbai Police claimed she died by suicide and filed an Accidental Death Report while her father Satish Salian filed a petition in Bombay High Court last year, alleging she was gang-raped and murdered.

A bench of Justices Sarang Kotwal and Ranjeet Raja Bhosale concluded the hearing today and reserved the verdict.

In his petition, Satish Salian, alleged that the police were refusing to register his complaint. The state government clarified it was strictly a suicide case as per the preliminary investigation conducted by the Mumbai Police.

Meanwhile, counsel for Aaditya Thackeray, who filed an intervention application, claimed he was being implicated due to political vendetta.

Senior Counsel Sudeep Pasbola, representing Thackeray, alleged he was being dragged into the case for political motives so no offence could be registered against him. Furthermore, he argued that taking action based on someone else's behest would be inappropriate.

"When Rashid Khan Pathan lodged a complaint, Satish Salian had not filed any complaint. Making arbitrary allegations based merely on hearsay reveals the underlying motive; these accusations were leveled solely for revenge out of political animosity," Pasbola told court, adding that BJP leaders Narayan Rane and his son Nitesh Rane had levelled allegations against his client due to political motives.

"We have full sympathy for the petitioners. We also believe that their doubts should be cleared and they deserve answers. We are fully sensitive to the situation of Disha's father. However, the politics surrounding his daughter's death must stop," argued Pasbola.

During the hearing on Friday, the court questioned the public prosecutor about the 'panchnama' stating that Disha's body was unclothed. "Does the hospital panchnama state there were no clothes on Disha's body? If so, who removed them? Why is there no statement from the doctor concerned?" the bench asked.

Public Prosecutor Shishir Hire clarified that there was no substance to that claim and presented a photograph of Disha taken at the hospital after the incident, showing her fully clothed.

However, the court raised further questions based on this photo. "Did she bleed only from the mouth despite falling from such a great height? Why are there no visible major injuries on her face or the rest of her body?" the court asked