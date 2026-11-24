Disgusted At How My Mother Was Brutalised, Humiliated, Abused In Politics: Rahul
Praising her mother, Priyanka Gandhi says that she was actually making a supreme effort to assimilate into our culture.
By PTI
Published : November 24, 2026 at 9:08 PM IST
New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has said he felt disgusted with the way his mother Sonia Gandhi was "brutalised, humiliated and abused" in politics, and that he may talk about it one day.
He made the remarks during a conversation with his mother and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, a video of which was shared by them on social media platforms on Tuesday.
In the video, Rahul Gandhi says he told his mother that there were many things that she should have written in her memoir "Belonging: A Journey Of Love" such as how she was attacked and about the true nature of a lot of those people.
Rahul Gandhi says his mother has been kind to many people in the book as that's her way.
"I saw my mother being brutalised, humiliated and abused in a way that you know it's crazy. The type of absolute filth that you know even the most so-called honourable people which has not been said and she will not say, maybe I will say one day but the pettiness, the nastiness, the abuse of a woman, as a son, I found that to be completely disgusting," he says.
Sonia Gandhi says she let it go as in old age one tends to put the past behind.
Praising her mother, Priyanka Gandhi says that she was actually making a supreme effort to assimilate into our culture.
"I have never seen mama behaving badly and doing anything that even is sort of would not be expected in that norm, doing everything possible, at the same time just being attacked basically because you're born somewhere else," she says.
In the video shared days after the launch of "Belonging", the three are seen reminiscing about moments of joy, laughter and pain they felt at various points of their lives.
From dominating headlines since its announcement in August to flying off bookstore shelves, the memoir has had a blockbuster run, with HarperCollins India CEO Ananth Padmanabhan saying last week that it has sold "over two lakh copies" in less than a week, broken multiple publishing records and emerged as one of the "biggest memoirs" in independent India's history.
"Belonging: A Journey of Love" was officially launched at a packed event at ITC Maurya here last week, attended by the who's who of the Congress and the INDIA bloc, literary figures and a host of chief ministers, including Tamil Nadu's C Joseph Vijay.