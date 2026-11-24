ETV Bharat / bharat

Disgusted At How My Mother Was Brutalised, Humiliated, Abused In Politics: Rahul

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has said he felt disgusted with the way his mother Sonia Gandhi was "brutalised, humiliated and abused" in politics, and that he may talk about it one day.

He made the remarks during a conversation with his mother and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, a video of which was shared by them on social media platforms on Tuesday.

In the video, Rahul Gandhi says he told his mother that there were many things that she should have written in her memoir "Belonging: A Journey Of Love" such as how she was attacked and about the true nature of a lot of those people.

Rahul Gandhi says his mother has been kind to many people in the book as that's her way.

"I saw my mother being brutalised, humiliated and abused in a way that you know it's crazy. The type of absolute filth that you know even the most so-called honourable people which has not been said and she will not say, maybe I will say one day but the pettiness, the nastiness, the abuse of a woman, as a son, I found that to be completely disgusting," he says.

Sonia Gandhi says she let it go as in old age one tends to put the past behind.