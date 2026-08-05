Karnataka Cabinet Fiasco: Disgruntled Congress MLA Withdraws Resignation After Phone Call With CM
Yashvanthrayagouda Patil had accused Industries Minister MB Patil holding him responsible for his non-inclusion in the state cabinet.
By Anil Gejji
Published : August 5, 2026 at 5:32 PM IST
Bengaluru: Disgruntled Karnataka Congress MLA Yashvanthrayagouda Patil withdrew his resignation on Wednesday after being persuaded by Chief Minister Doddalahalli Kempegowda Shivakumar and the party high command. Patil had resigned his Assembly membership on August 3, protesting his non-inclusion in the cabinet.
Shivakumar called Patil on Wednesday morning and persuaded him to withdraw his resignation. During the 10-minute call, the CM reportedly explained the circumstances under which Patil's name was dropped while assuring him of better opportunities in the coming days. "I had submitted my resignation from my Assembly membership due to some reasons. Now I am withdrawing the same," Patil said in his letter to the Assembly secretary.
Patil, a four-time MLA from Indi in Vijayapura district, submitted his resignation to the Assembly secretary hours before the cabinet expansion. He accused Industries Minister MB Patil, who is also from the same district, holding him responsible for his non-inclusion in the cabinet. The same evening, AICC General Secretary Randeep Surjewala met Patil and tried to persuade him to withdraw his resignation. But Patil stuck to his decision.
Meanwhile, disgruntlement continues within the state Congress as several senior leaders who missed cabinet berths are raising their grievances publicly. The MLAs from Kolar and Chikkaballapur districts are at the forefront.
Bangarapet MLA Narayanaswamy said all seven MLAs from the two districts will meet on Thursday to decide on the future course of action. "We want to know the reason for the two districts not being given berths," he said.
He also questioned the selection of some MLAs for ministerial positions. "Those who went to jail have been made ministers. Those who joined Congress from JD(S) just before the 2023 elections have been rewarded," he said. Surjewala is also expected to arrive in Bengaluru later on Wednesday. He is expected to meet the disgruntled MLAs.
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