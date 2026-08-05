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Karnataka Cabinet Fiasco: Disgruntled Congress MLA Withdraws Resignation After Phone Call With CM

Bengaluru: Disgruntled Karnataka Congress MLA Yashvanthrayagouda Patil withdrew his resignation on Wednesday after being persuaded by Chief Minister Doddalahalli Kempegowda Shivakumar and the party high command. Patil had resigned his Assembly membership on August 3, protesting his non-inclusion in the cabinet.

Shivakumar called Patil on Wednesday morning and persuaded him to withdraw his resignation. During the 10-minute call, the CM reportedly explained the circumstances under which Patil's name was dropped while assuring him of better opportunities in the coming days. "I had submitted my resignation from my Assembly membership due to some reasons. Now I am withdrawing the same," Patil said in his letter to the Assembly secretary.

Patil, a four-time MLA from Indi in Vijayapura district, submitted his resignation to the Assembly secretary hours before the cabinet expansion. He accused Industries Minister MB Patil, who is also from the same district, holding him responsible for his non-inclusion in the cabinet. The same evening, AICC General Secretary Randeep Surjewala met Patil and tried to persuade him to withdraw his resignation. But Patil stuck to his decision.