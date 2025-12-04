ETV Bharat / bharat

Discussion Under Rule 267 Only On Subjects Already Listed On Day's Agenda: RS Chairman

Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan conducts proceedings in the House during the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha chairman C P Radhakrishnan on Thursday tried to set the record straight on the scope of Rule 267 in the Rajya Sabha, saying discussion under this provision can only take place on any of the items already listed on the day's agenda and not on any unrelated subjects.

Session after session, Opposition party MPs have been giving notices under Rule 267, seeking to set aside the agenda of the day to take up discussion on the subject they considered more important. But none of their notices have been accepted in over two decades.

The number of notices has risen in the last few years as the opposition MPs felt the BJP-led government would not allow discussions, even of short duration, on the subjects they want to raise.

In the current Winter Session of Parliament, notices under Rule 267 were given, but Radhakrishnan rejected them all, saying they did not conform to the Rule. On Wednesday, he rejected two such notices and stated that the provision is being misused through routine notices seeking to suspend the day's listed business.

The Chairman noted that such notices are now being submitted "almost daily," despite the Rule not being intended to allow discussions on issues raised at the discretion of individual members.

He stressed that Rule 267 in the Rajya Sabha cannot be equated with an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha, which is permitted under Article 75(3) of the Constitution. "There is no constitutional or procedural provision authorising Rajya Sabha members to give any adjournment notice under Rule 267," he said.

Under the rule, only matters already listed for the day's business can be considered for suspension, and any notice must specify the exact rule to be suspended along with a properly drafted motion. Notices seeking discussion on subjects outside the listed business are "invalid," he said.

Under Rule 267, any listed business "may be suspended only for (taking up) a matter related to the business already listed for that day," he said. Tracing its history, the Chairman recalled that Rule 267 was amended in 2000 on the recommendation of a committee headed by then Chairman Krishan Kant and comprising senior leaders, including Manmohan Singh, Pranab Mukherjee, and Fali Nariman.

The committee had flagged misuse of the Rule to raise unlisted issues and recommended limiting it to listed business only. The House adopted these changes on May 15, 2000, he said.