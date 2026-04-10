ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Discriminatory As Well As Arbitrary’: SC On State Differentiating Between Serving Employees And Pensioners On DA

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday held that the state cannot differentiate between serving employees and pensioners when enhancing allowances meant to counter inflation, saying “inflationary pressures do not discriminate between a serving employee and a pensioner.”

A bench comprising Justice Manoj Misra and Justice Prasanna B Varale upheld the right to equality for retirees in a significant judgment.

“In our view, when those benefits serve a common purpose and are linked to inflation, and inflationary pressures do not discriminate between a serving employee and a pensioner, fixing different rates of enhancement of dearness allowance and dearness relief have no rational nexus to the object sought to be achieved and are clearly discriminatory as well as arbitrary,” said the bench.

The bench observed that no doubt a financial crunch might be a guiding factor to defer disbursement of certain benefits or may justify separate dates for implementation of beneficial schemes.

“But once a decision is taken to provide certain allowances as also to increase them, based on inflation, fixing a higher rate of increase for the ones who are serving than the ones who have retired, would be arbitrary and violative of Article 14 of the Constitution”, said the bench.

The bench noted that the decisions cited by the counsel for the state and the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) do not address a situation where there is no dispute as regards entitlement to the benefit in question. "Here, the retired employees are not only entitled to a pension but also dearness relief, which is revisable from time to time, based on inflation. Thus, the issue is not of entitlement to the benefit but of differential rates at which those benefits are provided, dependent on whether the recipient is a serving or a retired employee,” observed the bench.

The bench made these observations while dismissing appeals filed by the State of Kerala and the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC). “Indisputably, inflation hits both serving and retired employees with equal force; therefore, differentiating the two qua the rate of increase of DA and DR, in our view, has no rational nexus to the object sought to be achieved”, said the bench.