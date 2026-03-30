ETV Bharat / bharat

NeuroVibe Six PC: Tooth-Mounted Audio Devices Could Be The Next Big Thing For Hearing Impaired

New Delhi: Technology is continuously making human life easier, particularly for those facing various physical challenges. While expensive and externally visible hearing aids have historically been the only options available to the hearing impaired, Vishwa, a young innovator from Puducherry, has introduced a solution that is not only affordable but also completely discreet and convenient.

The device he has developed, ‘NeuroVibe Six PC’, is a non-invasive unit designed to be fitted inside the teeth; it transmits sound directly to the brain using bone conduction technology. The team showcased this innovation at ‘India Innovates 2026’, recently held at Bharat Mandapam, where experts lauded their work.

The ‘NeuroVibe Six PC’ is a state-of-the-art hearing device designed in a manner entirely distinct from traditional hearing aids. Typically, hearing aids are worn either outside or inside the ear, which often feels uncomfortable and socially awkward. In contrast, this device fits inside the teeth. The technology behind it is based on bone conduction (the transmission of sound through bone).

The Device Converts Sound into Vibrations to Reach the Brain

When a person speaks to the user, the audio signal is transmitted to the device via a mobile application. The device then converts this sound into vibrations, which are subsequently transmitted directly to the brain through the jawbones. This process bypasses the ear entirely, making the device exceptionally useful for individuals with hearing impairments. To ensure its safety and secure official recognition, the team has already obtained a patent for this innovation.

In today's market, the cost of hearing aids can range anywhere from Rs 30,000 to Rs 500,000. Due to these exorbitant prices, a significant number of people are unable to afford or utilise them. Furthermore, these devices are externally visible, causing many people to feel self-conscious.

Discreet Hearing Solutions With NeuroVibe Six PC, The Development of Tooth-Mounted Audio Devices (ETV Bharat)

‘NeuroVibe Six PC’ offers a solution to both of these issues. Not only is it being developed at a low cost, but it also remains completely concealed. Because it fits inside the mouth against the teeth, it is invisible from the outside, thereby helping to boost the user's confidence.

Successful Trials on 150 Students: