NeuroVibe Six PC: Tooth-Mounted Audio Devices Could Be The Next Big Thing For Hearing Impaired
'NeuroVibe Six PC', a low-cost innovation has emerged as a game changer for the hearing impaired, making solutions more accessible, reports Anand Kumar Gupta.
Published : March 30, 2026 at 3:33 PM IST
New Delhi: Technology is continuously making human life easier, particularly for those facing various physical challenges. While expensive and externally visible hearing aids have historically been the only options available to the hearing impaired, Vishwa, a young innovator from Puducherry, has introduced a solution that is not only affordable but also completely discreet and convenient.
The device he has developed, ‘NeuroVibe Six PC’, is a non-invasive unit designed to be fitted inside the teeth; it transmits sound directly to the brain using bone conduction technology. The team showcased this innovation at ‘India Innovates 2026’, recently held at Bharat Mandapam, where experts lauded their work.
The ‘NeuroVibe Six PC’ is a state-of-the-art hearing device designed in a manner entirely distinct from traditional hearing aids. Typically, hearing aids are worn either outside or inside the ear, which often feels uncomfortable and socially awkward. In contrast, this device fits inside the teeth. The technology behind it is based on bone conduction (the transmission of sound through bone).
The Device Converts Sound into Vibrations to Reach the Brain
When a person speaks to the user, the audio signal is transmitted to the device via a mobile application. The device then converts this sound into vibrations, which are subsequently transmitted directly to the brain through the jawbones. This process bypasses the ear entirely, making the device exceptionally useful for individuals with hearing impairments. To ensure its safety and secure official recognition, the team has already obtained a patent for this innovation.
In today's market, the cost of hearing aids can range anywhere from Rs 30,000 to Rs 500,000. Due to these exorbitant prices, a significant number of people are unable to afford or utilise them. Furthermore, these devices are externally visible, causing many people to feel self-conscious.
‘NeuroVibe Six PC’ offers a solution to both of these issues. Not only is it being developed at a low cost, but it also remains completely concealed. Because it fits inside the mouth against the teeth, it is invisible from the outside, thereby helping to boost the user's confidence.
Successful Trials on 150 Students:
The most significant feature of this innovation is that it was not confined merely to the conceptual stage; it has also undergone rigorous testing. Vishwa and his team tested this device on 150 students with disabilities across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and other regions of South India. Vishwa noted that the feedback received from the students during the trials was overwhelmingly positive. He explained that the students with disabilities experienced improved clarity in hearing and found the device easy to use.
Vishwa highlighted another key feature of this device: it is completely non-invasive, meaning its installation requires no surgical intervention whatsoever. It functions much like dental braces (appliances fitted to the teeth) which can be easily inserted and removed.
He explained that users can wear or remove the device at any time, according to their own convenience. This not only ensures ease of use but also significantly minimises any potential medical risks.
While ‘NeuroVibe Six PC’ is currently in the prototype stage, the team’s ultimate goal is to miniaturise it into a tiny microchip. In the future, the device is expected to be so compact that it can be easily fitted behind the teeth, remaining completely invisible.
Concurrently, the team is planning to undertake mass production of this product to ensure that the greatest possible number of people can benefit from it. This initiative is also expected to drive down the cost, thereby making the device accessible to the general public.
AI-Based Speech Therapy Initiative:
Vishwa and his team did not limit their focus solely to hearing impairments; they also recognised and addressed the difficulties associated with speech. Vishwa explained that individuals with hearing impairments often struggle to speak clearly, which adversely affects their communication abilities. With this in mind, the team is currently working on an AI-based speech therapy feature. Through this technology, a person's unclear or broken speech can be transformed into clear and intelligible language. To achieve this, specialised AI models are being trained and fine-tuned.
‘NeuroVibe Six PC’ is not merely a technological invention; it represents a new ray of hope for the millions of people living with hearing impairments. This device will not only assist them in hearing more effectively but will also provide them with the opportunity to engage with society with newfound confidence, Vishwa said.
"If technology is harnessed in the right direction, it can serve as a solution to some of society's most pressing challenges. In the near future, this innovation has the potential to bring about a transformative shift in the field of hearing technology," he expressed.