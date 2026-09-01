Discontinuing International Boarding Pass Stamping Significant Step For Passenger Facilitation At Indian Airports: IATA
Last month, the Bureau of Immigration said physical stamping of boarding passes for international travellers will be discontinued from September 1.
By PTI
Published : September 1, 2026 at 7:40 PM IST
New Delhi: With India doing away with the requirement of physical boarding pass stamping for international passengers at airports, the global airlines grouping IATA on Tuesday said the move marks a significant step forward in passenger facilitation at Indian airports.
The International Air Transport Association (IATA) represents over 370 airlines worldwide that account for around 85 per cent of the global air traffic. Indian carriers are also part of the grouping.
"For decades, the requirement for a physical boarding pass to be stamped has hindered the digitalisation of international passenger processes at Indian airports and has lagged behind the equivalent domestic passenger processes, which leveraged India's Digi Yatra initiative.
"The experience for international departures is now set to change, following the Bureau of Immigration (BoI) decision to discontinue this practice," IATA Regional Vice President for Asia-Pacific Sheldon Hee said in a statement on Tuesday.
Thanking BoI, he also said that IATA looks forward to working with the industry to further digitalise the passenger journey through initiatives such as mobile boarding passes, biometrics and the deployment of One ID.
"This will enhance the travel experience for passengers departing from India". Last month, BoI said physical stamping of boarding passes for international travellers will be discontinued from September 1.
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