ETV Bharat / bharat

Discontinuing International Boarding Pass Stamping Significant Step For Passenger Facilitation At Indian Airports: IATA

New Delhi: With India doing away with the requirement of physical boarding pass stamping for international passengers at airports, the global airlines grouping IATA on Tuesday said the move marks a significant step forward in passenger facilitation at Indian airports.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) represents over 370 airlines worldwide that account for around 85 per cent of the global air traffic. Indian carriers are also part of the grouping.

"For decades, the requirement for a physical boarding pass to be stamped has hindered the digitalisation of international passenger processes at Indian airports and has lagged behind the equivalent domestic passenger processes, which leveraged India's Digi Yatra initiative.