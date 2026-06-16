ETV Bharat / bharat

Disclose Recruitment Merit Lists, Selected Candidates' Marks Proactively: CIC to UPSC

New Delhi: The Central Information Commission has advised the UPSC to proactively disclose category-wise merit lists, marks and names of selected candidates in recruitment examinations, saying transparency is crucial in the appointment process.

The Central Information Commission (CIC) passed the direction while deciding an appeal filed by a candidate, who sought his interview marks and the waiting list for the post of deputy director (planning/statistics) in the planning department of the Delhi government.

Information Commissioner Jaya Varma Sinha noted that "the need for transparency is more in the case of appointment/recruitment" and advised the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) under Section 25(5) of the RTI Act to place relevant information from all stages of recruitment in the public domain.

The Commission recommended that the UPSC publish "names of the selected candidates, category wise merit list arranged with sequence beginning with the unreserved category, followed by all reserved categories (SC, ST, OBC, PwD) along with their marks, sequence of filling the posts with respect to current or backlog vacancies in public domain" on its website so that citizens have "minimum resort to the use of the RTI Act to obtain the information".