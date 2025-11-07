ETV Bharat / bharat

'Disclose Policy On Publishing Answer Keys For NEET-PG Exam': SC To National Board Of Examinations

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday directed the National Board of Examinations (NBE) to disclose its policy on publishing answer keys for the NEET-PG exam.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices P S Narasimha and Vipul Pancholi. The bench asked the counsel, representing the NBE, to file an affidavit and clear its stand.

During the hearing, the NBE's counsel contended before the bench that these petitions are being pushed by the coaching institutes. The counsel stressed that these institutes want to get hold of the answer keys for question booklets. The counsel contended that it would compromise the quality of the examination.

The bench was hearing a batch of petitions raising various issues concerning the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)-Postgraduate (PG) exams, including the disclosure of answer keys as a matter of transparency.