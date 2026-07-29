Aapda Sahayak: DU's Disaster Assistant App To Reduce Loss Of Life And Property In The Himalayas
Launched in Kullu, its use will now be expanded to Sikkim in October followed by other Himalayan states in the coming years, reports Anand Gupta.
Published : July 29, 2026 at 4:18 PM IST
New Delhi: In an intervention that can go a long way in reducing the damage caused by natural calamities, Delhi University’s Himalayan Study Centre (HSC), along with other institutions, has developed a ‘Aapda Sahayak’ (Disaster Assistant) app. Its unique feature is that it allows any citizen to share initial information about a disaster that will reach local residents along with the administration and disaster management agencies enabling timely evacuation of people to safety.
HSC Director Professor Bindhy Wasini Pandey disclosed, “The Aapda Sahayak app is not just a mobile app but a new model of community based disaster management.” He added that the government cannot be present everywhere at all times but local people are definitely present everywhere. Therefore, if anyone sees the beginning of any natural disaster in the mountains, they can immediately report it on the app.
Giving an example, he said that suppose a shepherd, farmer, tourist or fodder collector witnesses a cloudburst high up in the mountain and immediately uploads the information on the app, people living below will receive advance warning and be able to reach safety. It normally takes some time for the disaster to reach human settlements and this time can be effectively used to save lives. Similarly, if there is a landslide on a road or a forest fire, information about it can be shared immediately, helping others avoid that route.
Beginnings In 2018
Professor Pandey explained that the project began in 2018 when an agreement was signed between the Delhi University and Bath Spa University in the United Kingdom for research and collaboration. The project's objective was to scientifically study natural disasters in the Himalayan region. With support from the British Council, research was conducted for approximately two years at the Nehru Memorial Library in India and the British Library in London. During this period, historical data spanning approximately 150 years from 1880 to 2019, was collected. This included detailed records of events such as cloudbursts, flash floods, landslides, avalanches and forest fires.
During the research, experts sought to determine which areas are most prone to cloudbursts, their frequency and their impact. The study found that Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh is among the most affected areas by cloudbursts. Such events occur here almost every year resulting in loss of life and significant property damage. The findings were sent to the United Nations International Centre for Disaster Risk Reduction in Geneva in Switzerland. The research findings were published in an international journal enabling other countries around the world to benefit from this study.
Accessibility Challenges
Professor Pandey said that after the research was completed, the biggest question was how to make the benefits of such important data and findings accessible to the general public. “Simply publishing reports cannot save lives. With this in mind, the decision was taken to integrate research with technology. Subsequently, Delhi University developed the app in collaboration with the GB Pant National Institute of Himalayan Environment, the UK's University of Cumbria, University of Gloucestershire, Chandigarh University and the organization Climate Ventures. The British Council also provided further financial support for this project,” he disclosed.
Professor Pandey explained that the app is based on a ‘bottom-to-top’ model which means that information will first come from the community and then reach various levels of administration. If an individual posts information about a natural disaster on the app, the information will reach local authorities, including the District Magistrate, the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA). This will reduce the time required to initiate relief and rescue operations while significantly reducing losses.
From Kullu To Sikkim
He explained that the Aapda Sahayak app has been launched in Kullu where the locals have also been trained to use it properly when needed. Preparations are now underway to launch the app in Sikkim in October in coordination with the state government. Following this, the plan is to expand the app to the entire Himalayan region including Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, and Arunachal Pradesh over the next couple of years.
Experts say that while natural disasters cannot be completely prevented, their impact can be significantly reduced by providing timely and accurate information. Referring to the app, Professor Pandey said that if everyone shares timely and accurate information, many lives can be saved and the damage caused by a disaster can be significantly reduced.
The app has been designed to deal with disasters like floods and landslides in mountainous regions like Kullu. It can be downloaded for free from Google Play. Key features of this app include advance warning and timely information about disasters like floods and landslides, community reporting, allowing citizens to upload photos and details directly from the scene, real-time maps and viewing current and past events on a map. It also has offline support and some of its essential functions are possible even without internet connectivity.
Also Read:
- Rs 239.45 Cr Central Funds Sanctioned For Two Key Road Upgrade Projects In Himachal Pradesh
- Himachal Rave Parties: SC Halts HC Order Directing Lodging Of FIR, Probe Against Kullu Officials
- Boh Valley Cloudburst: Himachal CM Announces Rs 8.50-Lakh Assistance For Homeless Families
- Delhi University: Miranda House Physics Department Develops Hydrogen Sensor; Prototype Manufactured Inhouse