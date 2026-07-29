ETV Bharat / bharat

Aapda Sahayak: DU's Disaster Assistant App To Reduce Loss Of Life And Property In The Himalayas

New Delhi: In an intervention that can go a long way in reducing the damage caused by natural calamities, Delhi University’s Himalayan Study Centre (HSC), along with other institutions, has developed a ‘Aapda Sahayak’ (Disaster Assistant) app. Its unique feature is that it allows any citizen to share initial information about a disaster that will reach local residents along with the administration and disaster management agencies enabling timely evacuation of people to safety.

HSC Director Professor Bindhy Wasini Pandey disclosed, “The Aapda Sahayak app is not just a mobile app but a new model of community based disaster management.” He added that the government cannot be present everywhere at all times but local people are definitely present everywhere. Therefore, if anyone sees the beginning of any natural disaster in the mountains, they can immediately report it on the app.

Giving an example, he said that suppose a shepherd, farmer, tourist or fodder collector witnesses a cloudburst high up in the mountain and immediately uploads the information on the app, people living below will receive advance warning and be able to reach safety. It normally takes some time for the disaster to reach human settlements and this time can be effectively used to save lives. Similarly, if there is a landslide on a road or a forest fire, information about it can be shared immediately, helping others avoid that route.

Beginnings In 2018

Professor Pandey explained that the project began in 2018 when an agreement was signed between the Delhi University and Bath Spa University in the United Kingdom for research and collaboration. The project's objective was to scientifically study natural disasters in the Himalayan region. With support from the British Council, research was conducted for approximately two years at the Nehru Memorial Library in India and the British Library in London. During this period, historical data spanning approximately 150 years from 1880 to 2019, was collected. This included detailed records of events such as cloudbursts, flash floods, landslides, avalanches and forest fires.

During the research, experts sought to determine which areas are most prone to cloudbursts, their frequency and their impact. The study found that Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh is among the most affected areas by cloudbursts. Such events occur here almost every year resulting in loss of life and significant property damage. The findings were sent to the United Nations International Centre for Disaster Risk Reduction in Geneva in Switzerland. The research findings were published in an international journal enabling other countries around the world to benefit from this study.

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