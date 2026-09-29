ETV Bharat / bharat

Disability Can't Be Sole Ground To Deny Reproductive Autonomy: Delhi HC

New Delhi: Disability can never be the only ground to deny reproductive autonomy or approve the removal of reproductive organs, the Delhi High Court has said on a plea seeking to conduct hysterectomy surgery on a differently-abled woman.

The high court said surgical intervention can only be done on the suggestion of medical experts that this would be in the best interest of the person involved for protection of her welfare and dignity.

The court made the observation while hearing a plea by a differently-abled woman's parents seeking direction to the Delhi government to consider conducting a hysterectomy operation (surgical removal of the uterus) on their daughter as she was unable to manage herself during menstrual cycles.

"It is apposite to mention that disability in itself can never be the only ground to deny reproductive autonomy or approve removal of reproductive organ and thus, such a route of surgical intervention can be adopted if medical evaluations suggest that the same would be in the best interest of the petitioner for protection of her welfare and dignity," Justice Amit Mahajan said in an order passed on September 22.

The court directed the authorities to constitute an independent multidisciplinary medical board and take a decision within four weeks on the surgery to be conducted on the woman.