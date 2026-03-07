Directorate General Of Shipping Issues Alert Over Attacks On Merchant Vessels In The Persian Gulf
The circular asks Indian seafarers onboard vessels operating in the Persian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz, Gulf of Oman and nearby waters to maintain continuous vigilance.
Published : March 7, 2026 at 7:38 PM IST
New Delhi: Considering recent attacks on merchant vessels in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz by boats carrying drones, missiles and other asymmetric attack systems amid the Israel-Iran war, the Directorate General of Shipping on Saturday has issued an alert asking Indian seafarers working onboard vessels operating in the Persian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz, Gulf of Oman and nearby waters to maintain continuous vigilance and heightened situational awareness.
"Masters and crew members are requested to ensure that a round-the-clock watch is maintained all around the vessel and in its vicinity in accordance with the provisions of the International Ship and Port Facility Security (ISPS) Code, particularly for suspicious small craft, unidentified boats, drone activity, missile threats, or any unusual movement around the vessel. Any suspicious activity or security concern should be reported immediately through the established reporting channels to ensure a timely response," Capt PC Meena, deputy director general of shipping, said in a circular.
Keeping in purview the prevailing security environment and the possibility that seafarers and their families may experience anxiety or panic during such incidents, companies have been further advised to make arrangements for psychological counselling support where necessary. "Shipping companies and Recruitment and Placement Services License (RPSL) agencies may consider establishing such support mechanisms either through in-house arrangements or by liaising with professional counselling agencies, so that seafarers and their families can receive appropriate guidance and reassurance during distress situations," the circular states.
Highlighting an incident in the troubled region, Meena said two seafarers were trapped inside the accommodation area when fire engulfed the accommodation from both sides. "The only possible escape route was through the front portholes of the accommodation. However, it appears that there may not have been adequate provisions or equipment available to break the glass panels for emergency escape," he said.
In another incident, Meena highlighted that a boat-mounted drone attack struck the engine room area, resulting in one seafarer being trapped inside without adequate time to escape or evacuate the compartment. "In a separate but similar incident, another merchant vessel was attacked, which caused significant structural damage to the vessel's ballast tank and resulted in penetration of the adjacent cargo tanks," he added.
These incidents underline the serious nature of evolving asymmetric threats such as drone attacks, missile strikes, and small craft-based attacks targeting merchant vessels operating in the region, he said. "The Directorate General of Shipping is closely monitoring the evolving security situation in coordination with relevant national and international agencies, including maritime security authorities, Indian missions abroad, and other stakeholders to ensure the safety and welfare of Indian seafarers," Meena said.
According to the data, India has a significant number of seafarers, with estimates placing active seafarers at around 2.85 to 3 lakhs, with at least 80% of them employed on foreign-flagged ships. India at present provides 12% of the global seafarers and ranks third in the list of the largest seafarers supplying nations to the world maritime industry, data from the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways stated.
