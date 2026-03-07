ETV Bharat / bharat

Directorate General Of Shipping Issues Alert Over Attacks On Merchant Vessels In The Persian Gulf

New Delhi: Considering recent attacks on merchant vessels in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz by boats carrying drones, missiles and other asymmetric attack systems amid the Israel-Iran war, the Directorate General of Shipping on Saturday has issued an alert asking Indian seafarers working onboard vessels operating in the Persian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz, Gulf of Oman and nearby waters to maintain continuous vigilance and heightened situational awareness.

"Masters and crew members are requested to ensure that a round-the-clock watch is maintained all around the vessel and in its vicinity in accordance with the provisions of the International Ship and Port Facility Security (ISPS) Code, particularly for suspicious small craft, unidentified boats, drone activity, missile threats, or any unusual movement around the vessel. Any suspicious activity or security concern should be reported immediately through the established reporting channels to ensure a timely response," Capt PC Meena, deputy director general of shipping, said in a circular.

Keeping in purview the prevailing security environment and the possibility that seafarers and their families may experience anxiety or panic during such incidents, companies have been further advised to make arrangements for psychological counselling support where necessary. "Shipping companies and Recruitment and Placement Services License (RPSL) agencies may consider establishing such support mechanisms either through in-house arrangements or by liaising with professional counselling agencies, so that seafarers and their families can receive appropriate guidance and reassurance during distress situations," the circular states.

Highlighting an incident in the troubled region, Meena said two seafarers were trapped inside the accommodation area when fire engulfed the accommodation from both sides. "The only possible escape route was through the front portholes of the accommodation. However, it appears that there may not have been adequate provisions or equipment available to break the glass panels for emergency escape," he said.