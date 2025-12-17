Directorate General of Shipping Issues Advisory On Unauthorized Recruitment Of Seafarers
Seafarers who are recruited by unauthorized agencies face several issues like lack of support during accidents, injuries and medical emergencies.
New Delhi: The Directorate General of Shipping (DGS) has issued a 10-point advisory after it came to fore that several seafarers are being cheated, misled and financially exploited by unauthorized recruitment and placement agents on the pretext of job offers on foreign flagged vessels.
Taking a serious note of such incidents, the DGS advisory, a copy of which is with ETV Bharat, suggested the seafarers to avoid unauthorized agencies and ensure placement only through registered Recruitment and Placement Services Licence (RPSL) companies. “Additional precautions must be taken to avoid impersonation of registered RPSLs and to regularly check master checkers for sea service updates,” the advisory said.
The RPSL is a mandatory certification by the DGS for agencies recruiting Indian seafarers for jobs on ships, ensuring ethical practices, seafarer protection (like repatriation), and compliance with MLC 2006 standards, requiring regular reporting to DGS and holding penalties for non-compliance.
According to the 10-point advisory issued by the DGS, seafarers and their parents are advised to exercise utmost caution and verify the real time status of any Recruitment and Placement Services Licence company before initiating any form of interaction.
“The Directorate General of Shipping has made available a live and continuously updated system on its website, displaying whether an RPSL is valid, invalid or temporarily blocked. It is essential that seafarers engage only with valid RPSL companies. No interaction, submission of documents, acceptance of employment offers, or financial transactions should be carried out with invalid or temporarily blocked RPSL companies, as doing so exposes seafarers to substantial risk and leaves them without regulatory protection,” the advisory stated.
Victims face several issues
According to the advisory, seafarers, recruited by unauthorized agencies, face common issues like lack of support during accidents, injuries, medical emergencies and stranding.
There is also no intervention in wage or compensation disputes. Such unauthorized agencies, according to the advisory, avoid responsibility in case of demise of the seafarers including failure to arrange mortal remains or compensation. There is also jurisdictional limitation for DGS in cases involving unauthorized channels.
“Sea service obtained through unregistered agents is invalid and can not be uploaded in the DGS e-governance system,” the advisory said.
India ranks third in seafarer supplying nation
India has a significant number of seafarers, with estimates placing active seafarers around 2.85 to 3 lakhs with at least 80 per cent of Indian seafarers employed on foreign-flagged ships.
According to the Ministry of Ports Shipping and Waterways, India now provides 12 per cent of the global seafarers and ranks third in the list of the largest seafarers supplying nations to the world maritime industry.
Fraud recruitment process causing damage to maritime sector
“As the Indian Maritime administration works towards achieving the key performance indicators as encapsulated in the maritime India vision 2030 and in the Amrit Kaal Vision 2047, wherein the nation aspires to contribute 20 percent of the global pool of seafarers from the present 12 percent,” said Shyam Jagannathan, Director General of Shipping.
According to Jagannathan, fraud in the recruitment process is causing significant damage to the maritime sector around the world and is a major threat to the safety and well-being of seafarers on whom the shipping industry depends.
“The director general of shipping has been proactively working to address the issue in India by taking action against recruitment and placement service providers that fraudulently request service charges and running campaigns to advocate seafarers about the risk they pose. As part of the efforts, since 2017, DG shipping has been working with the International Seafarers’ Welfare and Assistance Network (ISWAN) to deliver a campaign to discourage Indian seafarers from signing up with the unregistered agencies and to raise awareness about best practices to follow to search for a job at sea safely,” said Jagannathan.
International Seafarers’ Welfare and Assistance Network
The International Seafarers’ Welfare and Assistance Network is an international not-for-profit maritime organization which supports seafarers and their families around the world with free helpline services, educational resources, relief funds and humanitarian support.
As per the latest ISWAN report, the organization in 2023 assisted 6,740 seafarers and their families around the world through its helplines and delivered training to almost 6,000 seafarers, including pre-departure orientation and mental health awareness presentations.
Since 2019, ISWAN’s Seafarer Help helpline has handled 475 cases of illegal recruitment, affecting 1,048 Indian seafarers. Frequently, these seafarers have sought help from ISWAN after their agent has taken a recruitment service charge but the promised job has not materialised, or after being placed in unsafe working conditions having paid a fee.
Case study of victims
A seafarer sought support from ISWAN’s Seafarer helpline as he and two of his colleagues had not received their wages. They had each paid Rs 2,00,000 to an unlicenced recruitment agency in order to secure employment.
“The agency promised that the three seafarers would join a ship in a country with a strong track record of seafarer welfare. However, when they received their travel documents, they realised that the location for joining ship had been changed to a country associated with high levels of seafarer abandonment and poor welfare standards," the ISWAN report said.
It added, "Having already paid a service charge and left with few other options, the seafarers took up the positions. When they joined the vessel, they were given new Seafarer Employment Agreements with much lower salaries than had been agreed before they left India and without coverage by the ITF Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA). After nine months without pay, the seafarers returned home and contacted Seafarer Help for assistance to recover their money.”
Action against recruitment and placement service agencies
In order to address increasing reports of fraudulent practices by some RPS agencies, the Directorate General of Shipping has implemented a zero-tolerance policy towards any RPS agency found engaging in fraudulent practices such as mis-representing ship assignments, generating fake documents and submitting falsified documents including Protection & Indemnity (P&I) certificate; Collective Bargaining Agreements (CBAs) etc.
Actions against RPS agencies include immediate blockage of online privileges in DG Shipping E-Governance portal, RPS agency will undergo thorough audits and investigations by DG Shipping to determine the full extent of their misconduct, subsequent suspension and withdrawal of the agency’s RPS license, concerned directors of RPS agencies would be debarred from carrying out any maritime related activities for a period of five (05) years.
Recommendation of the matter is also sent to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MoCA) for further necessary actions as per Company’s Act such as blacklisting of RPS agency directors DIN numbers and not to allow them to carry out any business activities in India for a period of five years and further necessary actions will be initiated as per provisions of MS Act 1958 and RPS Rules 2016.
