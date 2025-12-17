ETV Bharat / bharat

Directorate General of Shipping Issues Advisory On Unauthorized Recruitment Of Seafarers

New Delhi: The Directorate General of Shipping (DGS) has issued a 10-point advisory after it came to fore that several seafarers are being cheated, misled and financially exploited by unauthorized recruitment and placement agents on the pretext of job offers on foreign flagged vessels.

Taking a serious note of such incidents, the DGS advisory, a copy of which is with ETV Bharat, suggested the seafarers to avoid unauthorized agencies and ensure placement only through registered Recruitment and Placement Services Licence (RPSL) companies. “Additional precautions must be taken to avoid impersonation of registered RPSLs and to regularly check master checkers for sea service updates,” the advisory said.

The RPSL is a mandatory certification by the DGS for agencies recruiting Indian seafarers for jobs on ships, ensuring ethical practices, seafarer protection (like repatriation), and compliance with MLC 2006 standards, requiring regular reporting to DGS and holding penalties for non-compliance.

According to the 10-point advisory issued by the DGS, seafarers and their parents are advised to exercise utmost caution and verify the real time status of any Recruitment and Placement Services Licence company before initiating any form of interaction.

“The Directorate General of Shipping has made available a live and continuously updated system on its website, displaying whether an RPSL is valid, invalid or temporarily blocked. It is essential that seafarers engage only with valid RPSL companies. No interaction, submission of documents, acceptance of employment offers, or financial transactions should be carried out with invalid or temporarily blocked RPSL companies, as doing so exposes seafarers to substantial risk and leaves them without regulatory protection,” the advisory stated.

Victims face several issues

According to the advisory, seafarers, recruited by unauthorized agencies, face common issues like lack of support during accidents, injuries, medical emergencies and stranding.

There is also no intervention in wage or compensation disputes. Such unauthorized agencies, according to the advisory, avoid responsibility in case of demise of the seafarers including failure to arrange mortal remains or compensation. There is also jurisdictional limitation for DGS in cases involving unauthorized channels.

“Sea service obtained through unregistered agents is invalid and can not be uploaded in the DGS e-governance system,” the advisory said.

India ranks third in seafarer supplying nation

India has a significant number of seafarers, with estimates placing active seafarers around 2.85 to 3 lakhs with at least 80 per cent of Indian seafarers employed on foreign-flagged ships.

According to the Ministry of Ports Shipping and Waterways, India now provides 12 per cent of the global seafarers and ranks third in the list of the largest seafarers supplying nations to the world maritime industry.

Fraud recruitment process causing damage to maritime sector

“As the Indian Maritime administration works towards achieving the key performance indicators as encapsulated in the maritime India vision 2030 and in the Amrit Kaal Vision 2047, wherein the nation aspires to contribute 20 percent of the global pool of seafarers from the present 12 percent,” said Shyam Jagannathan, Director General of Shipping.