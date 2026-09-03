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Direct Uttarakhand CM To Ensure FIR Registered Against Those Involved In 'Purification' Incident: Kharge To Nadda

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has written to Rajya Sabha Leader of the House J P Nadda over the "purification" that took place after his rally in Haldwani last month, asking him to direct Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to ensure that an FIR is filed against those involved in the incident.

Kharge reminded Nadda of his assurance when he had raised the issue in the Rajya Sabha that after an investigation, strict action will be taken against whoever is found guilty.

"You may recall that on August 13, 2026, in the Rajya Sabha, with great sadness and anguish, I raised the issue of purification related to untouchability after my public meeting in Haldwani on August 8, 2026," Kharge said in his letter in Hindi.

"In response to my intervention, you stood up in the House and said, 'Sir, what Honourable Khargeji has said is truly a very sad subject. It is not only sad for the Congress Party, but it is sad for all of us. Whatever has happened will definitely be investigated. I want to say that the Bharatiya Janata Party never supports such activity. I condemn it, and the National President will also look into it deeply. The hurt caused to your sentiments is a matter of regret for all of us'," Kharge said.

The Congress president said that Nadda had stated that after the investigation, strict action will be taken against whoever is found guilty.

"The Honourable Chairman of the Rajya Sabha also expressed grief over this incident," he said.