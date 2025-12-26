ETV Bharat / bharat

Direct Flights From Hindon Airport To Lucknow, Prayagraj Likely From New Year

Direct flights from Hindon to Lucknow and Prayagraj may reduce load on Delhi airport for travellers from Ghaziabad and nearby areas. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi/Ghaziabad: Hindon Civil Terminal in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad is set to expand, with direct flights to Lucknow and Prayagraj expected to begin in 2026. Currently, Hindon Civil Terminal serves 24 cities, including Mumbai, Patna, Bengaluru and Kolkata. Airport authorities have received verbal information about new routes but await formal confirmation.

There is a longstanding demand for direct flights from Hindon to Lucknow and Prayagraj. Presently, passengers use Delhi airport. Many Ghaziabad residents travel to Lucknow for work and to Prayagraj for High Court matters. Officials expect a formal route announcement within a week.

Dr Chilka Mahesh, Airport Director, Hindon Civil Terminal, said, "People from Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) and western Uttar Pradesh benefit from the Hindon Civil Terminal. We continue to expand operations and begin new services. The terminal offers complete basic facilities, including parking for both 80- and 180-seater aircraft. Preparations for new flights are complete."

Expansion Drive Underway Since March