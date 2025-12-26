Direct Flights From Hindon Airport To Lucknow, Prayagraj Likely From New Year
With rising passenger numbers, Hindon Civil Terminal is likely to add direct connectivity to Lucknow and Prayagraj, easing travel for western Uttar Pradesh.
Published : December 26, 2025 at 5:50 PM IST
New Delhi/Ghaziabad: Hindon Civil Terminal in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad is set to expand, with direct flights to Lucknow and Prayagraj expected to begin in 2026. Currently, Hindon Civil Terminal serves 24 cities, including Mumbai, Patna, Bengaluru and Kolkata. Airport authorities have received verbal information about new routes but await formal confirmation.
There is a longstanding demand for direct flights from Hindon to Lucknow and Prayagraj. Presently, passengers use Delhi airport. Many Ghaziabad residents travel to Lucknow for work and to Prayagraj for High Court matters. Officials expect a formal route announcement within a week.
Dr Chilka Mahesh, Airport Director, Hindon Civil Terminal, said, "People from Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) and western Uttar Pradesh benefit from the Hindon Civil Terminal. We continue to expand operations and begin new services. The terminal offers complete basic facilities, including parking for both 80- and 180-seater aircraft. Preparations for new flights are complete."
Expansion Drive Underway Since March
Hindon Airport Advisory Committee chairman Atul Garg, who is also the Ghaziabad MP, said the terminal expansion efforts have succeeded.
"We have been consistently working to increase flight connectivity from the Hindon Civil Terminal. In 2025, several new routes were launched. On July 20, 2025, IndiGo began operations to nine cities from Hindon. Earlier, in March 2025, direct flights to Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Goa were also started. We are hopeful that flights to Lucknow and Prayagraj will commence in the New Year, with an official announcement expected soon," he said.
According to available information, flights from Hindon Civil Terminal are currently operated by IndiGo, Air India Express, Star Air and FlyBig. Officials said passenger numbers have risen steadily following the expansion of services, prompting authorities to further upgrade basic passenger amenities and terminal infrastructure.
Also Read: