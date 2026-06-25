ETV Bharat / bharat

'Direct Assault on Constitution': PM Modi Recalls Emergency On Its Proclamation Anniversary

New Delhi: The 1975 Emergency was a "direct assault" on the Constitution, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday as he paid homage to those who defended democratic values during the period.

In an X post marking the 51st anniversary of the imposition of the Emergency, PM Modi recalled the suspension of civil liberties and arrests of political leaders under the stringent Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA).

He wrote, "Today, we pay homage to all those who steadfastly defended democratic values during one of the darkest chapters in India's history, the Emergency. The Emergency was a direct assault on our Constitution. It witnessed the suspension of civil liberties, curbs on freedom of expression, arrests of political leaders, journalists, social workers and an assault on institutions that are the bedrock of our democracy."

"At the same time, it also revealed the extraordinary courage of countless citizens who refused to remain silent and upheld the ideals enshrined in our Constitution," he added.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed his commitment to safeguarding constitutional values.