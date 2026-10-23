ITBP DG Statement On India-China Face-Offs: MEA Says Diplomatic, Military Mechanisms Being Used To Resolve Issues Along LAC
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the two sides have agreed to discuss ways to improve understanding of LAC in appropriate areas for better border management.
Published : October 23, 2026 at 7:19 PM IST|
Updated : October 24, 2026 at 7:35 AM IST
New Delhi: Following ITBP Director General Shatrujeet Singh Kapur’s remarks that face-offs between Indian and Chinese troops have occurred at several locations along the Arunachal Pradesh border and are still continuing, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Friday said both sides continue to use existing diplomatic and military mechanisms to resolve outstanding issues and avoid misunderstandings and miscalculations along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).
Addressing the media, Jaiswal admitted that the situation in India-China border areas gets disturbed from time to time when Chinese forces deviate from established patrolling patterns. "As we have noted in the past, the situation in the India-China border areas gets disturbed from time to time when Chinese forces deviate from established patrolling patterns," he said.
Bi-Weekly Media Briefing by the Official Spokesperson (October 23, 2026) https://t.co/02UiEhucZG— Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) October 23, 2026
Jaiswal said, "Both sides continue to use existing diplomatic and military mechanisms to resolve outstanding issues and avoid misunderstandings and miscalculations along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The two sides have also agreed to discuss ways to improve their understanding of the LAC in appropriate areas for better border management".
He said the maintenance of peace and tranquility in the border areas is essential for the overall development of bilateral relations. Jaiswal said the specifics of military mechanisms to address misunderstandings can be had from the Ministry of Defence.
Kapur on Thursday had said the face-offs between Indian and Chinese troops have been ongoing since July, when reports emerged that Chinese troops were denying Indian forces access to key patrolling points along the LAC in the Taksing area. "In the past few days, a situation arose where a face-off happened at several locations in Arunachal, and it continues," Kapur had said at an annual felicitation ceremony for ITBP personnel prompting criticism from the Congress whose national president Mallikarjun Kharge sought an explanation from the Centre on the matter.
Enough CLEAN CHITS to China. PM Modi must COME CLEAN before India! Three questions demand answers: 1. NATIONAL SECURITY The ITBP DG's confirmation of continuing PLA face-offs in Arunachal Pradesh is deeply alarming. After Doklam and Galwan, is another serious confrontation unfolding? Reports of Chinese incursions near Taksing emerged in August. Yet, even 47 days after Corps Commander-level talks at Wacha–Damai, reportedly just 180 km away, confrontations continue. Has India's patrolling access been compromised? Arunachal Pradesh is an inseparable part of India. Why is the nation being kept in the dark? 2. ECONOMIC SECURITY Since Galwan sacrifice of 20 Indian Army bravehearts, (FY2020–21), Chinese imports have surged 102%, while India's trade deficit with China has ballooned 155% to $112.16 billion. Even Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman admits China obstructs Indian exports. Yet, the Government is easing Chinese investment restrictions and considering PLI benefits for eligible China-linked ventures. Has Make in India become Import from China? 3. DIPLOMATIC ACCOUNTABILITY At least 23 reported Modi–Xi meetings and interactions, 25 Special Representatives' rounds involving NSA Ajit Doval, 36 WMCC meetings, and successive SCO and BRICS Summits. What tangible results have these engagements delivered? Have India's pre-May 2020 patrolling rights been fully restored? Our Armed Forces have our complete confidence. But National security demands accountability, not diplomatic photo opportunities & Hugplomacy! Instead of attacking the Opposition, PM Modi must take Parliament and the Nation into confidence. https://t.co/WxHQ2ZtKV4— Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) October 23, 2026
Mallikarjun Kharge's charge
In a post on X, Kharge said, "The ITBP DG's confirmation of continuing PLA face-offs in Arunachal Pradesh is deeply alarming. After Doklam and Galwan, is another serious confrontation unfolding? Reports of Chinese incursions near Taksing emerged in August".
He said, "Since Galwan sacrifice of 20 Indian Army bravehearts, (FY2020–21), Chinese imports have surged 102%, while India's trade deficit with China has ballooned 155% to $112.16 billion. Even Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman admits China obstructs Indian exports. Yet, the Government is easing Chinese investment restrictions and considering PLI benefits for eligible China-linked ventures. Has Make in India become Import from China?"
Demanding diplomatic accountability, Kharge, in his post said, "At least 23 reported Modi–Xi meetings and interactions, 25 Special Representatives' rounds involving NSA Ajit Doval, 36 WMCC meetings, and successive SCO and BRICS Summits. What tangible results have these engagements delivered? Have India's pre-May 2020 patrolling rights been fully restored? Our Armed Forces have our complete confidence. But National security demands accountability, not diplomatic photo opportunities & Hugplomacy! Instead of attacking the Opposition, PM Modi must take Parliament and the Nation into confidence."
In a post on X, Congress said, "For the past few weeks, clashes have occurred between Chinese soldiers and Indian forces at multiple locations in Arunachal Pradesh, and these are still ongoing. - This revelation has been made by ITBP Director General Shatrujit Kapoor Since July this year, reports of clashes with Chinese soldiers have been coming in, but the Modi government has been busy suppressing these reports. Instead of showing China the "red eye," Narendra Modi was seen joking around with Chinese President Xi Jinping—at the BRICS summit".
The post added, "Imagine—one side, China was clashing with our soldiers; on the other, Modi was welcoming China's president. It's like rubbing salt in the wounds of our soldiers. Modi has abandoned our soldiers every time, betrayed the country, and washed his hands of responsibility. Sometimes giving China a clean chit, sometimes abandoning control of patrolling points and the country's land. This weak Prime Minister has caused immense damage to the country".
Arunachal Congress raises concern
Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee president and former Education Minister Bosiram Siram raised concerns over the alleged Chinese incursions, border infrastructure and the difficulties faced by indigenous communities living along the frontier. Siram said his concerns were based on his earlier visits to border areas and interactions with residents living close to the international boundary.
While appreciating the Indian Army for its role in safeguarding the country’s frontiers, Siram questioned the adequacy of logistical support and infrastructure available to troops deployed in remote and strategically sensitive locations. “I appreciate the Indian Army and the sacrifices made by our soldiers. However, strategically, I believe India is falling behind on several fronts, particularly in border infrastructure, logistics and preparedness,” Siram said.
He alleged that Chinese troops had established positions close to Indian Army deployments at certain locations and claimed that Indian personnel were facing restrictions on patrolling in some areas. According to him, the continuing face-offs underline the need for a comprehensive assessment of the situation along the Arunachal Pradesh frontier. Siram also referred to reports of a face-off in July, during which Indian and Chinese personnel were allegedly injured. However, the reported casualties could not be independently verified Siram, he said.
Referring to Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi’s remarks on restrictions on Indian Army patrolling, Siram said his own observations during visits to Tasking border areas and interactions with local residents had reinforced his concerns.
Highlighting the concerns of indigenous communities living along the border, Siram said residents were experiencing difficulties in carrying out traditional livelihood activities amid heightened security concerns.
He claimed that villagers who had traditionally taken their yaks and other domesticated animals to grazing grounds were now facing restrictions. Residents were also reportedly finding it difficult to enter nearby forests to collect bamboo, medicinal plants, firewood and other materials needed for daily life and house construction, Siram said.
He said, members of the Nah and Mara communities had conveyed their concerns to the Deputy Commissioner of Upper Subansiri district in Arunachal Pradesh. He alleged that the concerns raised by border residents were not receiving adequate attention from the state and Central governments. “The people living along the border are the first to notice developments in these areas. Their reports and concerns must be taken seriously by the authorities,” he said.
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