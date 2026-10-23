ETV Bharat / bharat

ITBP DG Statement On India-China Face-Offs: MEA Says Diplomatic, Military Mechanisms Being Used To Resolve Issues Along LAC

New Delhi: Following ITBP Director General Shatrujeet Singh Kapur’s remarks that face-offs between Indian and Chinese troops have occurred at several locations along the Arunachal Pradesh border and are still continuing, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Friday said both sides continue to use existing diplomatic and military mechanisms to resolve outstanding issues and avoid misunderstandings and miscalculations along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Addressing the media, Jaiswal admitted that the situation in India-China border areas gets disturbed from time to time when Chinese forces deviate from established patrolling patterns. "As we have noted in the past, the situation in the India-China border areas gets disturbed from time to time when Chinese forces deviate from established patrolling patterns," he said.

Jaiswal said, "Both sides continue to use existing diplomatic and military mechanisms to resolve outstanding issues and avoid misunderstandings and miscalculations along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The two sides have also agreed to discuss ways to improve their understanding of the LAC in appropriate areas for better border management".

He said the maintenance of peace and tranquility in the border areas is essential for the overall development of bilateral relations. Jaiswal said the specifics of military mechanisms to address misunderstandings can be had from the Ministry of Defence.

Kapur on Thursday had said the face-offs between Indian and Chinese troops have been ongoing since July, when reports emerged that Chinese troops were denying Indian forces access to key patrolling points along the LAC in the Taksing area. "In the past few days, a situation arose where a face-off happened at several locations in Arunachal, and it continues," Kapur had said at an annual felicitation ceremony for ITBP personnel prompting criticism from the Congress whose national president Mallikarjun Kharge sought an explanation from the Centre on the matter.

Mallikarjun Kharge's charge

In a post on X, Kharge said, "The ITBP DG's confirmation of continuing PLA face-offs in Arunachal Pradesh is deeply alarming. After Doklam and Galwan, is another serious confrontation unfolding? Reports of Chinese incursions near Taksing emerged in August".

He said, "Since Galwan sacrifice of 20 Indian Army bravehearts, (FY2020–21), Chinese imports have surged 102%, while India's trade deficit with China has ballooned 155% to $112.16 billion. Even Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman admits China obstructs Indian exports. Yet, the Government is easing Chinese investment restrictions and considering PLI benefits for eligible China-linked ventures. Has Make in India become Import from China?"

Demanding diplomatic accountability, Kharge, in his post said, "At least 23 reported Modi–Xi meetings and interactions, 25 Special Representatives' rounds involving NSA Ajit Doval, 36 WMCC meetings, and successive SCO and BRICS Summits. What tangible results have these engagements delivered? Have India's pre-May 2020 patrolling rights been fully restored? Our Armed Forces have our complete confidence. But National security demands accountability, not diplomatic photo opportunities & Hugplomacy! Instead of attacking the Opposition, PM Modi must take Parliament and the Nation into confidence."

In a post on X, Congress said, "For the past few weeks, clashes have occurred between Chinese soldiers and Indian forces at multiple locations in Arunachal Pradesh, and these are still ongoing. - This revelation has been made by ITBP Director General Shatrujit Kapoor Since July this year, reports of clashes with Chinese soldiers have been coming in, but the Modi government has been busy suppressing these reports. Instead of showing China the "red eye," Narendra Modi was seen joking around with Chinese President Xi Jinping—at the BRICS summit".