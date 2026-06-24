Dipke To Appear Before MeitY Panel Over Withholding Of CJP's Account
The MeitY had earlier asked Dipke to appear in person at its headquarters on Wednesday for hearing on the government's blocking of the CJP's account.
By PTI
Published : June 24, 2026 at 12:14 PM IST
New Delhi: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Wednesday said he would appear before a committee of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) regarding the withholding of the group's X account. According to reports, the MeitY had earlier asked Dipke to appear in person at its headquarters on Wednesday for a hearing on the government's blocking of the CJP's account.
"Today at 3 PM, I will personally appear before the Review Committee of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology regarding the withholding of our account, @CJP_2029," Dipke said in a post on X.
Today at 3 PM, I will personally appear before the Review Committee of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology regarding the withholding of our account, @CJP_2029.— Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) June 24, 2026
This is significant as Dipke has been leading a CJP sit-in, which entered the fifth day on Wednesday, at Jantar Mantar to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in exams and the NEET paper-leak controversy, and has refused to leave the protest site.
The CJP took social media by storm soon after its launch on May 16, following a controversy over remarks made by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant, which were widely interpreted as him likening unemployed youths to "cockroaches".
The original X handle of the digital satirical outfit was withheld in India on May 21, following which the group resurfaced with a new handle, 'Cockroach is Back'. On Tuesday, the protesters at Jantar Mantar held a "diaper donation drive" as part of the campaign to demand Pradhan's resignation.
In the evening, Dipke shared a video of the protest, with protesters waving diapers and chanting "Go Pradhan Go". The CJP has maintained that the protest will continue until Pradhan resigns.
Also Read: