ETV Bharat / bharat

Dipke Claims Expired Food Packets Found At Govt-Run School In Maharashtra's Hingoli District

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke toured villages in the Hingoli district and inspected the schools in the area under the 'School Thik Karo' campaign ( ANI Screengrab )

Hingoli: CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke on Saturday visited a government-run school at Aundha in his home district of Hingoli as part of the "School Thik Karo" campaign and claimed to have found expired packets intended for student food. He also flagged issues, including a defective water filter and a lack of water supply in the school bathroom.

The student activist showed packets of spices to the media at the school and claimed they had expired in February.

"The students are given food from packets that expired back in February. Now September is about to start. Will they (staff) feed the children of ministers from the same packets of food? Her children come from poor families, so you will feed them expired food?’’ he said.