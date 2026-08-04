ETV Bharat / bharat

Dipankar Bhattacharya Questions RSS' Planned Gen Z Interaction

New Delhi: CPI(ML) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya on Tuesday questioned the RSS' outreach to youth, saying the 'Sangh Parivar' should first stop issuing "rape and death threats" to teenagers before attempting to engage with them.

Responding to reports that RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will address around 2,000 students aged 15-19 from 100 cities at Mumbai's Nita Mukesh Ambani Centre on August 6, Bhattacharya said the scale of the event was "impressive" but questioned its purpose.

"RSS is reportedly quite desperate to reach out to Gen Z. Mohan Bhagwat is all set to address 2,000 students aged 15 to 19 brought from 100 cities. The numbers are impressive, but what will the outreach be about?" he said.

Claiming that the ruling establishment had been hostile towards young protesters, Bhattacharya said, "Modi has already talked about 'culture shock', invoking patriarchal prejudices against India's 'misled daughters'. The orchestrated backlash, both online and offline, is forcing 15-year-olds to offer apology videos."