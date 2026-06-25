ETV Bharat / bharat

Dinesh Trivedi Presents Credentials To Bangladesh President In Dhaka

New Delhi: A day after the Centre assigned the equivalent status of Union Cabinet Minister to Dinesh Trivedi, High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh, in the Table of Precedence (ToP), the latter presented his credentials to Mohammed Shahabuddin, the President of Bangladesh, at Bangabhaban, the presidential palace in Dhaka.

Trivedi, the new Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh was welcomed to Bangabhaban with a ceremony, including a guard of honour. He then met the President and presented his credentials. Shahabuddin welcomed Trivedi to Bangladesh, and expressed hope that he would contribute to the development of relations between Bangladesh and India during his tenure.

In a significant move, India announced the resumption of travel visas for Bangladeshi nationals as Trivedi took charge in Dhaka. Trivedi arrived in Dhaka by road on June 12. He entered Bangladesh through the Petrapole-Benapole border. Trivedi succeeds Pranay Kumar Verma, who served as Indian high commissioner to Bangladesh for four years until May this year.