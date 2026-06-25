Dinesh Trivedi Presents Credentials To Bangladesh President In Dhaka
In a significant move, India announced the resumption of travel visas for Bangladeshi nationals as Trivedi took charge in Dhaka.
Published : June 25, 2026 at 5:44 PM IST
New Delhi: A day after the Centre assigned the equivalent status of Union Cabinet Minister to Dinesh Trivedi, High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh, in the Table of Precedence (ToP), the latter presented his credentials to Mohammed Shahabuddin, the President of Bangladesh, at Bangabhaban, the presidential palace in Dhaka.
Trivedi, the new Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh was welcomed to Bangabhaban with a ceremony, including a guard of honour. He then met the President and presented his credentials. Shahabuddin welcomed Trivedi to Bangladesh, and expressed hope that he would contribute to the development of relations between Bangladesh and India during his tenure.
In a significant move, India announced the resumption of travel visas for Bangladeshi nationals as Trivedi took charge in Dhaka. Trivedi arrived in Dhaka by road on June 12. He entered Bangladesh through the Petrapole-Benapole border. Trivedi succeeds Pranay Kumar Verma, who served as Indian high commissioner to Bangladesh for four years until May this year.
বাংলাদেশে নিযুক্ত ভারতীয় হাই কমিশনার, শ্রী দীনেশ ত্রিবেদী আজ বঙ্গভবনে বাংলাদেশের মহামান্য রাষ্ট্রপতি জনাব মোহাম্মদ সাহাবুদ্দিনের কাছে তাঁর পরিচয়পত্র পেশ করেন।— India in Bangladesh (@ihcdhaka) June 25, 2026
হাই কমিশনার ভারত সরকার ও ভারতের জনগণের পক্ষ থেকে শুভেচ্ছা জ্ঞাপন করেন এবং এই দুইটি সার্বভৌম দেশের জনগণের পারস্পরিক… pic.twitter.com/jSj9g1q7YR
The Ministry of External Affairs had initially announced Trivedi's appointment as the next envoy to Dhaka on April 27, following which he formally received his Letters of Credence from President Droupadi Murmu on June 5. Ahead of assuming charge in Dhaka, Trivedi visited Netaji Bhavan in Kolkata on Thursday. During the visit, he expressed confidence that India and Bangladesh would continue to strengthen their ties based on shared aspirations, democratic values, and people-to-people connections.
A veteran politician, Trivedi had served as Union Minister for Railways and Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare in the Manmohan Singh-led government. He has also represented West Bengal in both the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha, where he was elected from the Barrackpore constituency from 2009 to 2019.
Recognised for his legislative contributions, Trivedi was honoured with the Outstanding Parliamentarian Award for 2016-17 and has chaired several parliamentary forums, including the Indo-European Union Parliamentary Forum.
He later joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2021 after resigning from the All India Trinamool Congress. The high-profile political appointment comes at a crucial juncture as India and Bangladesh actively look to further ties across several strategic sectors.
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