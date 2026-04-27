ETV Bharat / bharat

Dinesh Trivedi Appointed India's Next Envoy To Bangladesh Amid Efforts To Reset Ties

New Delhi: Former Union minister Dinesh Trivedi was appointed India's next High Commissioner to Bangladesh on Monday amid efforts by the two countries to repair frayed bilateral ties. He is expected to take up the assignment shortly, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a brief statement.

New Delhi's decision to send a seasoned politician to Dhaka comes at a time when both sides are looking to rebuild relations that came under severe strain during the tenure of Bangladesh's interim government headed by Muhammad Yunus.

A veteran politician from West Bengal, 75-year-old Trivedi held key portfolios as Railway Minister and Minister of State for Health during the UPA government. Having represented the state in the Rajya Sabha and as the Lok Sabha MP for Barrackpore, he resigned from the Trinamool Congress in February 2021 and subsequently joined the BJP.

Trivedi holds an MBA degree from the University of Texas, Austin. He will succeed Pranay Verma, who has been appointed as New Delhi's next ambassador to Belgium and the European Union (EU).