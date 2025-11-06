ETV Bharat / bharat

An Industrialist Turns Saviour: Dinesh Kumbhani's Financial Relief To Gujarat's Rain-Hit Farmers

Junagadh: Unseasonal rains have caused significant distress among farmers in Gujarat. Moved by the plight, Dinesh Bhai Kumbhani, an industrialist and a farmer's son hailing from Badalpur village, has stepped forward to provide much needed financial assistance to the affected farmers.

The havoc began immediately after the monsoon, when unseasonal rains across Saurashtra destroyed millions of hectares of ready-to-harvest groundnut crops. The farmers, who toil throughout the year, were devastated by this single downpour.

Specific areas within the district experienced extreme downpours, with Mendarda taluka recording 331 mm of rainfall in just 12 hours during one incident. The proximity of the city to Mount Girnar, where heavy downpour swelled local rivers like the Kalvo and Sonrakh, contributed to rapid flooding.

The unseasonal rains caused extensive damage to standing crops such as groundnut, cotton, and soybean, across millions of hectares in the Saurashtra region, including Junagadh. Farmers faced massive crop losses, leading to significant distress and even protests.

Seeing the plight of these farmers, Dinesh Kumbhani, a farmer's son and industrialist, was deeply moved. He realized that those who earned their livelihood from farming, received their education with money earned from farming, and became industrialists using that same money, are now going through an extremely difficult time.