'Dimagi Naxals' Paving Way For Violence, Must Identify And Isolate Them: Modi in I-Day Speech
PM Modi said "we need to isolate 'dimagi Naxals' and align youth with mainstream effort to transform the country into a developed nation.
Published : August 15, 2026 at 10:55 AM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday said that while Maoist extremism is breathing its last in the country, the threat of 'dimagi Naxals' (intellectual or mental Naxal) remains, as he called for "identifying and isolating" them.
"For years, individuals with a Maoist mindset had entrenched themselves within the corridors of power in the country. This Maoist ideology influenced policies, even through their roles as advisors on government committees. We have succeeded in eliminating armed Naxals in the forests and freeing the nation from that crisis. However, while the armed Naxals are gone, 'dimagi Naxals' remains, and those who harbor this mindset are waiting for an opportunity," the Prime Minister said as he addressed the nation on the 80th Independence Day from the ramparts of Red Fort on Saturday.
He said these 'dimagi Naxals' were "paving the way for violence and discord". "They are employing various tactics to drag society down the wrong path. We must identify these 'dimagi Naxals.' We need to isolate them and align the nation's youth with the mainstream effort to transform the country into a developed nation," the PM said.
Recalling the situation when the BJP-led government assumed office in 2014, the Prime Minister said Naxalism had once “drenched the earth in blood.” He asserted that the government had fulfilled its pledge to free the country from Naxal violence, noting that Maoist insurgents no longer possess the strength to sustain themselves in the regions that were once hotbeds of armed conflict.
Areas that earlier echoed with Naxalite gunfire and bore bloodstains, he said, now fly the “Tricolour of development, trust and effort.”
Reacting to PM's 'dimagi Naxal remark, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said it was a "sign of his desperation"
"First He called his opponents ‘urban naxals.’ Now He calls them ‘dimaagi naxals.’ It is a sure sign of His desperation. It is a separate matter that He ends up doing whatever these so-called ‘urban naxals’ or now ‘dimaagi naxals’ are demanding or advocating. It is not for nothing that the PM has a MA being the Master Abuser in Entire Political Science that he is," Ramesh said in a post on X.
First He called his opponents ‘urban naxals.’— Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) August 15, 2026
Now He calls them ‘dimaagi naxals.’
It is a sure sign of His desperation. It is a separate matter that He ends up doing whatever these so-called ‘urban naxals’ or now ‘dimaagi naxals’ are demanding or advocating.
It is not for…
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