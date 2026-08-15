ETV Bharat / bharat

'Dimagi Naxals' Paving Way For Violence, Must Identify And Isolate Them: Modi in I-Day Speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort on 80th Independence Day, in New Delhi on Saturday. ( ANI )

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday said that while Maoist extremism is breathing its last in the country, the threat of 'dimagi Naxals' (intellectual or mental Naxal) remains, as he called for "identifying and isolating" them.

"For years, individuals with a Maoist mindset had entrenched themselves within the corridors of power in the country. This Maoist ideology influenced policies, even through their roles as advisors on government committees. We have succeeded in eliminating armed Naxals in the forests and freeing the nation from that crisis. However, while the armed Naxals are gone, 'dimagi Naxals' remains, and those who harbor this mindset are waiting for an opportunity," the Prime Minister said as he addressed the nation on the 80th Independence Day from the ramparts of Red Fort on Saturday.

He said these 'dimagi Naxals' were "paving the way for violence and discord". "They are employing various tactics to drag society down the wrong path. We must identify these 'dimagi Naxals.' We need to isolate them and align the nation's youth with the mainstream effort to transform the country into a developed nation," the PM said.