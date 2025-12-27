ETV Bharat / bharat

'Praised RSS Power Of Organisation': Digvijaya Singh Clarifies After Post Sharing PM's Photo Creates Flutter

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Saturday clarified on his post on social media that lauded the organisational power of RSS-BJP, while being against the organisation itself for ideological reasons.

Singh had shared Narendra Modi's old picture showing him seated on the ground before BJP patriarch LK Advani, and said how a grassroots worker went on to become the chief minister and prime minister by sitting at the feet of his leaders.

Speaking to reporters outside the Congress headquarters after the meeting, Singh offered a clarification, saying he only talked about the organisation and its strength and not the BJP or the RSS as he was staunchly against the two.

"Quora site. It is very impressive. In what way did the grassroots 'swayamsevak' of RSS and the worker of Jan Sangh @BJP4India sat on the floor at the feet of leaders and became the Chief Minister of the state and the Prime Minister of the country. This is the power of the organization. Jai Siya Ram," Singh said in a post in Hindi on X.