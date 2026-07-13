ETV Bharat / bharat

'Dignity Of Constitutional Institutions Must Be Respected': CJI Surya Kant

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Monday said the dignity of constitutional institutions must be respected, while declining to comment on the recent abusive outburst of a litigant in the Supreme Court courtroom.

The remark from the CJI came at a felicitation function organised by the All India Senior Advocate Association for retired SC judge Pankaj Mithal and newly appointed judges Justices Sheel Nagu, Shree Chandrashekhar, Sanjeev Sachdeva, Arun Palli and Venkita Subramani Mohana.

"I would not like to comment on the incident. Bachchey aise kayi bar kar dete hein lekin main ye kehna chahta hoon ki hamein constitutional institutions ki maryada, maan-sammaan banaye rakhna chahiye. Ye hum sabka daitwa hai, sabko isko nibhana hai (The dignity of constitutional institutions must be respected)," the CJI told media persons in response to a query on the incident.

On July 10, in a dramatic episode, litigant Prabal Pratap from Etawah in Uttar Pradesh, appearing in person, was forcibly removed from the apex court after he allegedly used highly derogatory language and threw his legal papers during the hearing of his petition challenging an Allahabad High Court order.

The incident occurred before a partial working day bench comprising justices KV Viswanathan and Alok Aradhe. At the beginning of the hearing, the litigant adopted an unusually confrontational tone that surprised the judges.

“Mr judicial servant. I order you to order the registration of an FIR against the ACP Lucknow,” the litigant, who was wearing a black coat without a lawyer’s band, said while addressing the bench.