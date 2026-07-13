'Dignity Of Constitutional Institutions Must Be Respected': CJI Surya Kant
The remark from the CJI came at a felicitation function for retired SC judge Pankaj Mithal and newly appointed judges.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : July 13, 2026 at 10:47 PM IST
New Delhi: Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Monday said the dignity of constitutional institutions must be respected, while declining to comment on the recent abusive outburst of a litigant in the Supreme Court courtroom.
The remark from the CJI came at a felicitation function organised by the All India Senior Advocate Association for retired SC judge Pankaj Mithal and newly appointed judges Justices Sheel Nagu, Shree Chandrashekhar, Sanjeev Sachdeva, Arun Palli and Venkita Subramani Mohana.
"I would not like to comment on the incident. Bachchey aise kayi bar kar dete hein lekin main ye kehna chahta hoon ki hamein constitutional institutions ki maryada, maan-sammaan banaye rakhna chahiye. Ye hum sabka daitwa hai, sabko isko nibhana hai (The dignity of constitutional institutions must be respected)," the CJI told media persons in response to a query on the incident.
On July 10, in a dramatic episode, litigant Prabal Pratap from Etawah in Uttar Pradesh, appearing in person, was forcibly removed from the apex court after he allegedly used highly derogatory language and threw his legal papers during the hearing of his petition challenging an Allahabad High Court order.
The incident occurred before a partial working day bench comprising justices KV Viswanathan and Alok Aradhe. At the beginning of the hearing, the litigant adopted an unusually confrontational tone that surprised the judges.
“Mr judicial servant. I order you to order the registration of an FIR against the ACP Lucknow,” the litigant, who was wearing a black coat without a lawyer’s band, said while addressing the bench.
“You are ordering me? You are ordering us?” asked Justice Viswanathan, who was apparently surprised by the litigant’s conduct before the bench. “That is all from my side. Everything is on record,” the litigant said. Later, he hurled an unparliamentary abuse before allegedly throwing his case papers into the air.
A security person immediately rushed towards the litigant and overpowered him. He was immediately removed from the courtroom. The bench proceeded with the hearing of remaining cases on the cause list.
The Supreme Court Advocates-on-Record Association on Saturday strongly criticized the alleged abusive conduct of a litigant inside the apex court's courtroom.
In a statement, SCAORA said its executive committee had taken "serious note" of the incident in which a litigant appearing in person allegedly used abusive language, made disrespectful utterances and behaved inappropriately before the apex court.
“While placing on record its deep appreciation for the magnanimity, patience and restraint demonstrated by the court, the committee underscores that such judicial grace and forbearance must not be misconstrued as a lack of authority or resolve,” said the statement.
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